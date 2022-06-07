MICHAEL MONROE Joins ALICE COOPER On Stage In Copenhagen (Video)

Former HANOI ROCKS singer Michael Monroe and his guitarist Steve Conte joined Alice Cooper on stage last night (Monday, June 6) at K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark to perform the Cooper classic "School's Out". Fan-filmed video of their appearance can be seen below.

In a 2005 interview with Hollyweird Glamour, Monroe stated about Cooper: "Well, Alice Cooper could do no wrong in my eyes...I especially dig the '70s band period. 'Love It To Death', 'Killer', 'Billion Dollar Babies' and 'Welcome To My Nightmare' are definitely some of the greatest rock and roll albums of all time. I think 'The Eyes Of Alice Cooper' is excellent. Some of his best work yet. He’s gotten back that cool rock 'n' roll sound from the early days that I love so much while still sounding fresh and new. I received a copy of the 'Dirty Diamonds' and it sounds cool too, although time hasn't allowed me to really sink my teeth in it yet."

In 2011, Monroe spoke to 2Fast2Die about how he was inspired by Cooper's music in his childhood years. "When the Alice Cooper 'Love It To Death' album arrived in our home, I saw the coolest-looking band ever with a killer attitude, who had some fantastic songs with great lyrics," he said. "They were like a street gang and the singer had such a cool and husky, wasted-sounding voice. He was the guy who parents would love to hate and were disturbed and threatened by. He was skinny and 'sick' looking, wearing eye make-up and even had a girl's name — the total opposite of the regular macho, kinda 'manly' man that most guys would aspire to be. He immediately became my hero and a huge inspiration. To this day, I've never stopped loving the way that album sounds and how Alice and the band come across in the music. It really brought something special and essential to rock 'n' roll, which I'm truly thankful for.

"God bless Alice Cooper — the rock world wouldn't be nearly as cool without him and his band, and 'Love It To Death'," he added. "Not to mention all the other fantastic records that followed in years to come."

Monroe will release his new album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", on June 10 via Silver Lining Music.

Even though HANOI ROCKS was formed in Finland, their trashy, hedonistic, decadent hard rock/pop-metal boogie influenced many Los Angeles acts, including GUNS N' ROSES and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

HANOI ROCKS originally broke on to the hard rock scene in the first half of the 1980s, becoming one of the first Finnish bands to make an international impact. HANOI ROCKS's career was subsequently derailed after the 1984 death of drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley, who was killed in a car accident caused by MÖTLEY CRÜE's Vince Neil. Internal tensions and the commercial disappointment that was 1985's "Rock & Roll Divorce" led to Monroe leaving the band that year, thus putting an early end to HANOI ROCKS.