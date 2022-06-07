SUICIDE SILENCE Announces 'Remember… You Must Die' Album

California deathcore act SUICIDE SILENCE has set "Remember… You Must Die" as the title of its next studio album, due in early 2023 via Century Media. The LP, which was produced and mixed by Taylor Young at The Pit Recording Studio, will be the band's fourth full-length effort with vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida (ex-ALL SHALL PERISH),who joined SUICIDE SILENCE following the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker.

SUICIDE SILENCE said in a statement: "It's safe to assume that [our new album] will CRUSH your expectations. We'll have more info and music very soon."

Last month, SUICIDE SILENCE released a new song, "Thinking In Tongues". An accompanying music video was directed by Vicente Cordero for Industrialism Films.

SUICIDE SILENCE stated about the track: "This song derives from the chaotic feeling of losing one's mind. Feeling like you're choking on every breath you take until you eventually break. Debilitating confusion sets in and your mind begins 'Thinking In Tongues', essentially processing thoughts that not even you yourself can understand. In a sense, this song evokes the ultimate sense of helplessness."

"Thinking In Tongues" marked SUICIDE SILENCE's final recording with longtime drummer Alex Lopez who exited the band in April. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on SUICIDE SILENCE's "Become The Hunter" album, drummed for the group on the just-completed "Chaos & Carnage" tour and will also sit behind the kit on the upcoming European festival run.

In a statement, Alex said: "So I'll make this as short as possible. SUICIDE SILENCE and myself have parted ways. I'll always love them and their families and everything we accomplished together during my time. I wish SS the best. With that said, I'm excited to continue making music and art, and plan to be involved with any projects I find fulfilling. I'd be truly grateful if you continued to follow and support what I do next, It's not over for me by a long shot. Love and thank you to all my fans, friends and supporters, the next chapter begins".

Lopez joined SUICIDE SILENCE in 2006 as the replacement for the band's original drummer Josh Goddard. He has appeared on all six of SUICIDE SILENCE's studio albums, including the group's latest, the aforementioned "Become The Hunter" being the most recent.

SUICIDE SILENCE's debut album, 2007's "The Cleansing", will receive an expanded 15th-anniversary re-release on June 24. "The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)" will include liner notes by the band as well as extensive bonus material.

With nearly two decades of non-stop touring around the globe, hundreds of thousands of records sold, and cementing themselves as a linchpin band in modern extreme metal, the Riverside, California quintet recently returned to Century Media, the label that released the highly acclaimed albums "The Cleansing", "No Time To Bleed" (2009) and "The Black Crown" (2011).

"Become The Hunter" was released via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Photo by John Travis