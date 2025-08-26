MICHAEL MONROE Undergoes Knee Surgery, Pulls Out Of U.S. Tour With BUCKCHERRY

Former HANOI ROCKS frontman Michael Monroe has canceled his participation in this fall's U.S. tour as the support act for BUCKCHERRY.

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 26),Michael's social media was updated with the following message: "Unfortunately, Michael Monroe will be unable to join BUCKCHERRY on tour next month as planned.

"Michael is recovering from a ruptured meniscus and, on medical advice, has been instructed to refrain from touring for the next three months to ensure proper healing and to avoid long-term damage.

"We had an amazing time on our American tour in April and we are truly disappointed that we won't be able to come back as planned.

"Anyone who purchased VIP experiences will be refunded.

"We look forward to returning to the USA in 2026."

BUCKCHERRY added in a separate statement: "Due to an unexpected immediate knee surgery, Michael Monroe will be unable to perform as the direct support act on the BUCKCHERRY fall tour of the U.S from September 21 through October 25. Replacing Michael will be Atlanta based rockers NASHVILLE PUSSY! DREW CAGLE & THE REPUTATION open all shows EXCEPT at The Whisky A Go Go where THE VIOLENT HOUR featuring ex BUTCHER BABIES vocalist Carla Harvey will open. The shows from October 26 through November 7 will feature EVA UNDER FIRE as direct support. Get your tickets + VIP Upgrades at buckcherry.com. Wishing Michael the best during his recovery and look forward to seeing YOU at the Rock Show!"

The Monroe band's all-star lineup features former HANOI ROCKS and NEW YORK DOLLS bass player Sami Yaffa, who has played with Michael since the '80s. On guitar duties are Rich Jones (formerly of the Ginger Wildheart band) and Steve Conte (best known as the guitarist who filled the void left by Johnny Thunders in the NEW YORK DOLLS, as well as playing guitar with many other name acts such as Suzi Quatro, Eric Burden and many more) and drummer Karl Rockfist (who has played with notable acts such as DANZIG).

Monroe's latest solo album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", came out in 2022 via Silver Lining Music.

Monroe celebrated his 60th birthday in September 2022 at the Helsinki Ice Hall (Helsingin Jäähalli) in Finland. As the grand finale of the concert, the original lineup of HANOI ROCKS, one of Finland's most significant rock bands of all time, took the stage: Monroe, Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide and Gyp Casino. The "support band" for the show was the reunited DEMOLITION 23. Led by Monroe, the band rose to great cult fame, although they only released one album ("Demolition 23") in 1994 and broke up shortly afterwards. This was DEMOLITION 23's first performance since the band's breakup in 1995.

Monroe and McCoy founded HANOI ROCKS in the late 1970s and the band's original lineup was established in 1980. HANOI ROCKS, the first Finnish rock band to make an international breakthrough, recorded their first three albums with the original lineup: "Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks" (1981),"Oriental Beat" (1982) and "Self Destruction Blues" (1982). Casino was replaced in 1982 by Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley who became an integral member of HANOI ROCKS. Razzle died in a tragic accident in 1984. Unfortunately, this led to the band's untimely demise in early 1985.

HANOI ROCKS did reform once before in 2002, albeit with only Monroe and McCoy from the band's classic lineup, and released a comeback album, "Twelve Shots On The Rocks". The reunion lasted until 2009.