  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MICHAEL MONROE's DEMOLITION 23 To Reunite For Fall 2023 Tour Of Finland

March 28, 2023

Cult act DEMOLITION 23, founded by HANOI ROCKS members Michael Monroe and Sami Yaffa in New York in 1993, will return to play six shows in Finland in the fall 2023. The band's debut album, "Demolition 23" (1994),was produced by Little Steven Van Zandt and ended up as DEMOLITION 23's only release, as the group broke up in 1995. DEMOLITION 23's original guitarist Jay Hening was replaced by Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) in 1994.

The idea for these DEMOLITION 23 shows came after the band reunited for the first time in 30 years, performing as the "support act" for Michael's sold-out 60th-birthday bash at the Ice Stadium in Helsinki on September 23, 2022.

Monroe says: "The DEMOLITION 23 reunion at the Helsinki Ice Stadium was so cool and so much fun that we started talking about doing some more shows in the future. So now it's actually happening, as we're playing a short tour of six gigs in Finland this fall. These shows are very special so don’t miss them."

After DEMOLITION 23's demise in 1995, their only album was unavailable for decades until it was rereleased in the fall of 2022, remastered with three bonus tracks, on Little Steven's Wicked Cool label in all formats — digitally, on CD and now for the first time on vinyl too.

DEMOLITION 23 Finnish tour dates 2023:

Sep. 28 - Tampere, Pakkahuone
Sep. 29 - Turku, Logomo
Sep. 30 - Lahti, Möysän Musaklubi
Oct. 05 - Jyväskylä, Lutakko
Oct. 06 - Helsinki, Tavastia
Oct. 07 - Kotka, Hotelli Leikari

DEMOLITION 23 2023 is:

Michael Monroe - Vocals
Nasty Suicide - Guitar
Sami Yaffa - Bass
Karl Rockfist - Drums

Monroe and guitarist Andy McCoy founded HANOI ROCKS in the late 1970s and the band's original lineup was established in 1980. HANOI ROCKS, the first Finnish rock band to make an international breakthrough, recorded their first three albums with the original lineup: "Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks" (1981),"Oriental Beat" (1982) and "Self Destruction Blues" (1982). Drummer Gyp Casino was replaced in 1982 by Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley who became an integral member of HANOI ROCKS. Razzle died in a tragic accident in 1984. Unfortunately, this led to the band's untimely demise in early 1985.

Find more on Hanoi rocks
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).