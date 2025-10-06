MIKE DEAN Doesn't Rule Out Return To CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: 'I'm Not Opposed To It'

In a new interview with Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live!, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's founding bassist Mike Dean, who announced his departure from the band in 2024, was asked if fans will ever see him back in C.O.C. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Never say never. Never say never. Yeah, it's possible. I'm not opposed to it. It just seemed too cumbersome to make new music. They managed to make some new music [since my exit], so I'm glad for them. And I think their record's gonna sound good."

Referencing the fact that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recruited onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Bobby Landgraf to play bass for the band following Dean's departure, Mike said: "They got Bobby, who played in guitar in DOWN, who, [it] turns out, he's actually a real bass player — he plays a P-bass with his fingers. He used to play bass in a band called SNAKES OF CENTRAL TEXAS, and he's a hard-working dude. He techs for PANTERA and stuff like that. So he really shows up every day, and they're sounding good. So I'm glad for them. But never say never. In the immediate, I've got this band called ARCHAOS, and we're just getting started recording now. So that's kind of [what I'm] focused on, creating some stuff with them. And these are local guys so we can just, 'Hey, you wanna rehearse?' And we rehearse, and we don't have to fly in from far corners of the country."

Dean revealed his decision to leave CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in a statement posted on social media on September 20, 2024. He wrote at the time: "Recently I made a decision to step away from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, a band started 40-odd years ago by Reed Mullin, Woody Weatherman, and myself.

"I'm extremely proud of everything we've done together, and look forward to hearing more from the band going forward.

"When I rejoined COC for the finishing touches of the 'Deliverance' album, I moved back to Raleigh, NC for an all-in creative campaign, but time, distance and side projects and life in general has changed all of that.

"Ever since Reed drifted away from the band and then passed away, it's been difficult for me to collaborate on new material with bandmates who live hundreds of miles away.

"I look forward to putting together a new Raleigh-based outlet to create new music with more alacrity and with more of an emphasis on my own ideas than in recent times. Also, I look forward to continuing to record and produce other artists.

"All the best to Woodroe, Pepper, and COC crew, and most importantly, many big thanks to the fans of all iterations of the band, who have made this real for all of these years. Salute!"

The remaining members of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY — Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar) and Woodroe "Woody" Weatherman (guitar) — added in a separate statement: "We, Woodroe and Pepper, are in full support of Dean's future endeavors and wish him all the best in the quest. Thankful for the music made and (R)evolutionary paths created. That being said, this book of CORROSION is not finished, nor will the train stop.

"The opportunity to play music and create is something that we don't take lightly, and we will not waver. New COC recording is well underway and will be released in 2025.

"Much love and respect to all the free thinkin' beer drinkin' friends and fans worldwide, looking to making more. Without you, we are just growing deaf in a garage."

Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Weatherman and Dean, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

Last month, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY released a special rendition of "Fire And Water" by English rock band FREE. The classic track was originally released in 1970 on the FREE album of the same name. CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, set for release next year, and serves as the first of the "Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions", a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY is currently on a North American tour supporting JUDAS PRIEST and Alice Cooper. The trek, which commenced on September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi and runs through October 26 in Houston, Texas, includes several CORROSION OF CONFORMITY one-off headlining shows scattered throughout.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's last full-length album, "No Cross No Crown", was released in 2018 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Photo credit: Dean Karr