MIKE MUIR Says Next SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Album Will 'Probably' Arrive In 2026

In a new interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, vocalist Mike Muir of crossover thrash veterans SUICIDAL TENDENCIES spoke about the possibility of more new music from him and his bandmates, following the recent release of the "Adrenaline Addict" single, which came out in April. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' first new song in seven years features Muir alongside longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA's Robert Trujillo) and former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg. The track also includes guest vocals from singer Nisha Star. Asked if the arrival of "Adrenaline Addict" means that he has changed his mind about not releasing another full-length album from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Muir said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I had said that [about not releasing another album] after we did [2016's] 'World Gone Mad'. And I'm not saying it's too much work, because work doesn't bother me; it's how you define things and stuff. But it wasn't enjoyable in the sense that most things aren't enjoyable. But as my dad said, most things that you end up proud of aren't enjoyable at the time, but afterwards you're, like, climbing a mountain, when you get to the top, it's, like, 'Wow, I did this.' It's accomplishment, but every step is probably painful. But with music, just that kind of perception of putting out music that people assume you're doing it to be liked and you want people to like it. And when you have a history of not doing music to be liked, and people forget what we went through, being on the outside, it kind of, like… I don't wanna be at the point of where I'm defending myself."

He continued: "Years ago, since they had Pro Tools and everything like that, we had our Pro Tools studio and have people come over from around the world or something, and they'll be talking and I'll play a song and they're, like, 'Oh, dude, what is this? Is this SUICIDAL? And when's it coming out?' I go, 'We did that 12 years ago or something.' They go, 'When are you gonna put it out?' I go, 'I don't know. I don't think we will.' And they were, like, 'Well, why are you doing it?' It's, like, well, 'cause I love music. I love doing things and stuff, but I don't necessarily do it for other people. And it's, like, I like food and eating it, but I don't feel the need to get out there and be a chef and have a restaurant. So it's kind of a contradiction. But in the same sense, one of the things with the lineup now, you have Ben [from] THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, Ben's been playing with us six or seven years, and one of the things he said, he goes he was 12 or 13 when he first heard SUICIDAL skateboarding. And he said it just kind of made him stop. And he realized, 'This is different,' and it made him think, where other records didn't. And he goes, 'I wanna make a record like that, that someone, wherever they're at, whatever they're doing, when they hear it, they go, 'Whoa. What is this?'' And it sticks out. And the same thing with Jay. He's got a different perspective from the SUICIDAL thing and the way that he came into music and being introduced to SUICIDAL and then being in a band and having that understanding. I think it's kind of, like going, well, if we do a new record, it's gonna be for the right reason. So we're always recording, but whether there will be a new record — I actually, at this point, think there probably will next year."

Last month, Muir told the Hear 2 Zen podcast about how "Adrenaline Addict" came together: "It's kind of long and convoluted, [like] everything with SUICIDAL is. This song originally is doing this thing with Josh Paul, who was our old bass player, and with Nisha. And so lyrically it's actually very SUICIDAL, and we played it for some people they thought it was SUICIDAL. And then I did it and tried to sing like on Nisha's part and it just did not sound right and it did not have the same lyrical kind of meaning and stuff too. And so we were able to put that out for the [SUICIDAL TENDENCIES] tour, and it's gonna be on a CYCO MIKO record," he added, referencing the moniker under which he releases solo albums.

Elaborating on what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming CYCO MIKO LP, Mike said: "The CYCO MIKO record's gonna have some new SUICIDAL, new INFECTIOUS GROOVES, different projects and different things that I've done, all these different songs in different ways for a song, like I'm singing in Spanish, and also with Robert Trujillo of METALLICA helping me sing on that and putting me to shame. But all kinds of different things. And it's kind of a rollercoaster that probably should have been condemned, but it's a hell of a lot of fun to ride, if you're not scared of falling off. And so it's fun. So that'll be out the beginning of next year. And then SUICIDAL, the actual SUICIDAL record will be out after that. And there'll be a couple of SUICIDAL tracks on the CYCO MIKO."

Under the CYCO MIKO moniker, Muir has released three albums so far, 1995's "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", 2011's "The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour (Part One)" and 1999's "Schizophrenic Born Again Problem Child", which was a split record that also included tracks from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, NO MERCY and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES supported METALLICA on the 2025 North American leg of the latter band's "M72" world tour.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

In 2023, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City; Silver Spring, Maryland; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Berkeley, California. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.