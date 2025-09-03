MIKE MUSHOK Says New STAIND Music Is In The Works: 'I'm Real Excited About That'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, STAIND guitarist Mike Mushok spoke to about the "electronic element" which was incorporated into the band's latest album, "Confessions Of The Fallen". Released in September 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG, STAIND's first new LP album since 2011 was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, BLACK VEIL BRIDES). Asked if he thinks STAIND's future efforts will follow a similar experimental path as "Confessions Of The Fallen", Mike said: "I do think that that's gonna happen. Yeah, definitely. In fact, there's some new music kicking around, and it's definitely still kind of following that same vein a bit. So, I'm real excited about that as well. So, yeah, I definitely think that we'll continue down that path, for sure."

Regarding when STAIND fans can expect to hear new music from the band, Mike said: "I don't know. That's a great question. But yeah, there's a bunch of songs kicking around. Aaron's [Lewis, STAIND frontman] super busy, always out playing. So, hopefully this fall we can maybe start to solidify some of these ideas and figure out exactly where we are. But yeah, there's a bunch of songs kicking around."

Back in December 2023, Mushok told Germany's Riot Vision about the electronic element on "Confessions Of The Fallen": "Well, that was something that Aaron really wanted to explore. We had talked about it before, but we'd never really done it. So he really wanted to make that a part of what we were doing. And it was funny, 'cause I do remember saying to him, like, 'I play guitar. I don't know how to do that.' So that's where I feel like Erik played a really big part in helping make that a part of what this album sounds like. Some of those verses where you hear [and] it's like more electronic[-sounding], that's a guitar part I wrote just played on a synthesizer, [using] some crazy sound. So he was able to take some of those things that I wrote and adapt it to kind of bring in some of those elements into the music. And I think he did a great job. I like it. I'm pretty happy with it."

Asked what new musical elements he would like to explore on future STAIND albums, Mike said: "I don't know. To me, it's just really about trying to write great songs. It's really just kind of trying to take what we do and make it better. And I don't really have any kind of guidelines. If it calls for more electronics or — I don't know — a guitar solo or whatever the case may be, whatever really the song calls for, I think that that's what the best thing to explore is. But I was very happy with the process of making this record and how it came out. Some records have been really difficult to make. This one wasn't one of those. The way we did it, it took us a while, but we got there. And by the end of the day, once we got there, I was really happy with the end results."

When "Confessions Of The Fallen" was announced in April 2023, Lewis stated about the LP's musical direction: "I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date. You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

STAIND has released eight albums since 1995, including 2011's self-titled effort. The band has had a number of hit songs during its first two decades, including the Top 10 smash "It's Been Awhile" from the No. 1 album "Break The Cycle". Follow-up LPs "14 Shades Of Grey" and "Chapter V" also topped the Billboard chart.

STAIND released its first album in nine years, "Live: It's Been Awhile", in May 2021 via Yap'em/Alchemy Recordings. The "Live: It's Been Awhile" album was accompanied by "The Return Of Staind", a two-part global streaming series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher