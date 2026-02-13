MIKE PORTNOY On Hypothetical Tour With RUSH's GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON: 'I Would've Approached It With The Utmost Respect'

In a new interview with Brazil's Regis Tadeu, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy spoke about last year's announcement that RUSH's surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson had recruited award-winning fusion drummer Anika Nilles to fill in for the late Neil Peart this year as the Canadian rock legends embark on their surprise "Fifty Something" reunion tour. Addressing the fact that some RUSH fans had hoped Portnoy would be asked to play with Lee and Lifeson instead of Nilles, Mike said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'd be lying if I denied that, of course, playing with those guys would be a dream come true. Of course. And I love and respect not only RUSH's music, but Neil Peart as a person and as a drummer. So if the hypothetical scenario ever occurred that they had asked me, I would've approached it with the utmost respect — believe me. But in a way I'm kind of relieved they didn't ask me, because that's a very tough role to walk into. I think for Anika, she's gonna have a lot of people making inevitable comparisons. There's no way around it. So that's gonna be a very tough gig to have. So in a way I'm relieved that they didn't ask me. [Laughs]"

Earlier this month, Portnoy denied that he ever offered his services to Lee and Lifeson, but made it clear that he would consider playing with them if asked, and if the circumstances were right. He told Metal Hammer magazine: "I read Geddy's book ['My Effin' Life', published in 2023], and he mentioned about all the drummers kind of offering themselves to them and how much it turned him and Alex off.

"I did send my condolences to Geddy and Alex after Neil passed, but I never once tried to throw my hat in the ring for Neil's gig. I realize that's a sacred role that should only ever be filled if Geddy and Alex choose for it to be so. And sure enough, here we are with them choosing to finally do so, which has been really incredible."

Asked by Metal Hammer if he would have played with Lee and Lifeson if the gig had been offered to him, Portnoy responded: "If they hypothetically ever approached me with it, of course, I would have done it with the utmost respect and honor. But frankly, I'm kind of relieved they didn't. First of all, filling Neil's shoes is going to be impossible. If anybody ever thought Mike Mangini [DREAM THEATER's drummer from 2010 to 2023] filling my shoes was tough, try filling Neil Peart's shoes. And I came back home to DREAM THEATER, which is where I belong. So if, hypothetically, if they had approached me with this reunion that they're doing, it would have put me in an incredibly awkward position because of the timing of it all."

Last month, Portnoy told Chile's Futuro that the prospect of Geddy and Alex touring with Anika was " extremely exciting. I, as a fan, can't wait to see how they do this and what it's gonna be like," he said. "Neil Peart was not only one of my biggest drum heroes, but he was somebody that I was honored to become friends with in the last decade or so of his life. So, yeah, as a fan of the band and as a friend of Neil's, I'm very happy to see them doing this, and I can't wait to hear what they do."

Portnoy went on to say that he has "never seen" Anika play in person, "but like everybody else in the world, as soon as the announcement was made, I started pulling up videos on YouTube and saw her playing with Jeff Beck and doing the jazz fusion kind of stuff she does," he said. "She's obviously a tremendous drummer, so I'm really curious to see how it sounds."

Regarding how many times he had gotten asked about his own hypothetical involvement with RUSH prior to last year's announcement, Portnoy said: "Before [Lee and Lifeson] announced their return, it's a question that I would get asked in almost every single interview for the last decade: 'Would you ever play with Geddy and Alex? Would you ever?' Of course. Those guys are my heroes. But in all honesty, I'm kind of glad that they didn't even ask me, because that would be way too much pressure, way too much pressure. So, it's much better this way. I get to enjoy it like a fan."

Five and a half years ago, Portnoy spoke to World Prog-Nation about how Peart influenced him on a musical and personal level. He said: "I spent 20, 30 years idolizing him and being his biggest fan. And all those years, it was mainly the drum kit — the drum kit was such a fascination for me. He always built such amazing kits and put so much thought into it. I'd always get the tour programs where he'd write about the kit and what the new things were on it, and I would just look at those photos. Most other kids were looking at Playboy centerfolds; I was looking at Neil Peart drum kits. And then, obviously, his playing — it goes without saying. I learned how to really develop parts and orchestrate drum parts to build and change and develop within the song. So that was the biggest stuff for me as a fan. And then later on, once I got to know him, I was so inspired by what a gracious person he was."

Mike added: "He had this reputation that he was sort of quiet and isolated and private, and he was, and it was very important for him to guard that. But once you were somehow allowed into that inner cicle, he was always so sweet and kind and generous. He'd always send me holiday e-mails and he would always send me his new books and stuff like that. It was a relationship that I'll always cherish and I was honored to have."

During an October 2021 interview with TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show "22 Now", Portnoy once again spoke about a hypothetical scenario in which he would be chosen to tour with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson as the replacement for Peart. Asked if he would be interested in taking that gig, Portnoy said: "Of course. That would be a dream to play with those guys. But I don't wanna see the Blabbermouth headline right now, me thinking that I deserve the gig. I'm not saying that. You're asking me a question. Hypothetically, of course, it would be a dream come true. Neil was my hero, and always will be, and Geddy and Alex are as well.

"I don't think in a million years they'll play [as RUSH] without him; I really don't," he continued. "But in a hypothetical dream scenario, I mean, come on — of course. But I don't think in a zillion years it will happen. But it's a nice dream to hypothetically wonder about. But I honestly don't think it would ever happen. But who knows? You never know.

"As much as hypothetically it would be fun, it would be amazing, it would also be an impossible role to fill," Portnoy added. "It's a no-win situation. Really, it would be impossible, 'cause his fans are as obsessive as they get — and count me amongst them. So, yeah, that would be a tough one."

Mike also talked about RUSH's final tour which concluded at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

"They went out on such a high," Portnoy said. "Their last tour was a farewell tour. I don't think anybody expected Neil to pass, but they wanted to stop touring, so they really went out with such an amazing tour. That tour was just so well done, so perfectly executed, and they went out with all three of them still at the top of their game. So I give them all the credit in the world for that. It's just sad that Neil didn't get many years to enjoy the retirement before he got sick. That saddens me."

RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

After Lee and Lifeson announced RUSH's initial 2026 tour dates in early October, they instantly sold out. They then doubled the tour's length due to increased demand before adding even more dates to the trek.

At the moment, the "Fifty Something" tour is scheduled to stretch into the fall and early winter, with sold-out shows in Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, as well as dates in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., to name a few.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Since Peart's death, Lifeson and Lee have not recorded any new music or performed live under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after the legendary drummer's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.