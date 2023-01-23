  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MIKE PORTNOY Says He Is 'The Worst' When It Comes To His Exercise Regimen On The Road: 'I'm So Out Of Shape'

January 23, 2023

During an appearance on the latest episode of Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast, former DREAM THEATER and current THE WINERY DOGS drummer Mike Portnoy spoke about how he gets in shape for his live performances and what his exercise regimen is while on the road. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm the worst, man. I'm so out of shape. I could play a three-hour show, no problem, 'cause it's just muscle memory for me. Those are the muscles that I've been using for 45 years or whatever. So I could play a three-hour show, no problem, but if I had to frickin' jog down the block, I would die. I can't do it. … My body is starting to feel it at this age. My back is always hurting.

"What do I do? I don't know," he continued. "I try to take care of myself the best I can, but it's hard on the road when you travel as much as I do.

"I don't have the answers. A lot of Advil."

Asked by Delray if he gets into yoga or stretching before live performances, Portnoy said: "I'm so bad, dude. I can't even touch my toes. … To be honest, I had issues… When I was in my 30s, I was having bad tendonitis in my elbow, so I had to start wearing a brace on stage when I was trying to recover from that. And at that point I started going for massages regularly — you know, legit massages. A real masseuse would come to the gigs each day and I would have to get a massage before going on stage each day. And that helped me a lot, actually. Getting massaged regularly and maybe going to the chiropractor as much as I can as well. That helps."

In addition to Portnoy, THE WINERY DOGS includes guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen and legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG, TALAS, DAVID LEE ROTH).

THE WINERY DOGS will release their third album, "III", on February 3 via the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Following in the footsteps of their first two albums, "III" was once again produced by THE WINERY DOGS and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

"III" is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album "Hot Streak", which was released October 2, 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony Music Entertainment).

THE WINERY DOGS is hitting the worldwide concert trail starting February 15 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania at the Palace Theatre for their "202III World Tour". Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band's official web site.

Find more on The winery dogs
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).