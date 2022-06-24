MILLE PETROZZA: KREATOR Has No Plans To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Endless Pain' Debut

During his press conference earlier today (Friday, June 24) at Hellfest in Clisson, France, Mille Petrozza of German thrash metal veterans KREATOR was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, "Endless Pain", in 2025. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we're one of those bands that really celebrates anniversaries so much. I'm totally aware of the fact that it's gonna be four decades very soon, but we haven't planned anything. But maybe we'll do something — I don't know; I don't know, really. Something might happen, but at this point we're busy playing, getting back into the groove. Because like all the bands, we haven't experienced live music for so long, but in '25, if things go well, we'll be back on track. So maybe there will be something. But nothing has been planned yet."

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released on June 10. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

The music video for "666 - World Divided" was created under the direction of Jörn Heitmann, who was responsible for the music videos for "Radio" and "Ausländer" by RAMMSTEIN.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

KREATOR's previously announced "State Of Unrest" European tour with LAMB OF GOD has been rescheduled for November/December 2022 in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.