MINISTRY Releases Music Video For 'I'll Do Anything For You', The Latest Single From 'The Squirrely Years Revisited'

Al Jourgensen wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, pigtails, and a shirt that says "I'm Adorable"? Yes, that's what you'll see in the brand-new, first-time-ever video for MINISTRY's oldie-but-goodie hit "I'll Do Anything For You".

The video, helmed by Vicente Cordero and Ben Garcia, can be seen below.

It's all part of the continuing "when hell freezes over" moments that have been the hallmarks of MINISTRY's latest work, "The Squirrely Years Revisited" (out now via Cleopatra Records) that sees Jourgensen making peace with the past by reexamining his long-dormant synth pop hits and giving them a fresh polish 40 years later.

And the band is having a helluva fun time doing so. On the ongoing "The Squirrely Years Tour", wrapping up June 5, Jourgensen, alongside John Bechdel (keyboards),Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars),Pepe Clarke Magaña (drums),Paul D'Amour (bass) and two backup Squirrelette singers have been getting rave reviews for the blast-from-the-past shows.

Tickets are still available for the remaining "The Squirrely Years Tour" dates at MinistryBand.com.

Featuring nine tracks (three additional bonus tracks on CD),"The Squirrely Years Revisited" offers reworked versions of not only "I'll Do Anything For You", but also "Work For Love", "I'm Not An Effigy" and "Everyday Is Halloween", alongside that song's first-ever music video.

"The Squirrely Years Revisited" follows the release of MINISTRY's 16th studio album in 2024, "Hopiumforthemasses", and comes ahead of the final new studio album from MINISTRY in 2026, a record that has Jourgensen teaming up with Paul Barker once again.

"The Squirrely Years Revisited" is available in all formats including digital, CD and four different vinyl configurations. The full track list includes:

01. Work For Love

02. Here We Go

03. All Day

04. Everyday Is Halloween

05. Revenge

06. I'm Not An Effigy

07. I'm Falling

08. Same Old Madness

09. I'll Do Anything For You

10. Just Like You (CD only)

11. We Believe (CD only)

12. Over The Shoulder (CD only)

Born in 1981 in Chicago, MINISTRY has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, MINISTRY was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. MINISTRY's output began with four 12-inch singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP, "With Sympathy", in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did MINISTRY, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums "Twitch" (1986),"The Land Of Rape And Honey" (1988) and "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" (1989). With the release of "Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs" (1992),MINISTRY hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, MINISTRY has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with "AmeriKKKant", continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album "Moral Hygiene" marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band.

MINISTRY's 16th studio album, "Hopiumforthemasses", was released March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.