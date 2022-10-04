MISFITS Announce New Year's Eve Show In Las Vegas

Legendary punk rock band MISFITS will ring in the New Year with a concert on December 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MISFITS, featuring original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar, will be joined by very special guests CIRCLE JERKS and TIGER ARMY. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT. A presale will launch on Wednesday, October 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET. Use password "HELLVEGAS" to be among the first to score tickets to this important moment in the MISFITS legacy of brutality.

Last month, MISFITS headlined Riot Fest 2022 in Chicago, performing their landmark first album "Walk Among Us" in full for its 40th anniversary.

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Only and Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the next one scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 29 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

Two years ago, Danzig told Rolling Stone magazine that he was happy with the way the MISFITS shows have been going. "Shit, we sold out Madison Square Garden," he said. "As a matter of fact, we oversold it. Back in the day, all the bigwig promoters and record label people were, like, 'A punk band will never headline Madison Square Garden.' And, of course, we're the first punk band to headline there. And not only did we sell it out, we oversold it. So a big fuck you to all those assholes, who are probably selling hotdogs on Sixth Avenue."

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Only said about working with Danzig again: "Glenn is Glenn. We dealt with Glenn in the beginning and it's the same dealing with Glenn now. It doesn't change. It's just a different perspective. If we let Glenn be Glenn and do what we're supposed to do, it's gonna work. You don't argue with each other. I think we're over that. I think we're old enough now."

Asked what it was like keeping the MISFITS going for 20 years without Glenn, Only said: "There was always that hole. When Glenn split, there was always that feeling we were missing a component of what makes us what we are. And I'm sure the same goes on for him. In the other bands he was in, he's changed people left and right. When we play together, it's just us."