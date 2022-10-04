POWERWOLF Announces First-Ever North American Shows

German metallers POWERWOLF will play their very first North American shows in early 2023. POWERWOLF will perform on February 23 at The Palladium, located in New York City's Times Square, and on February 24 at Montreal, Quebec, Canada's MTELUS.

Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

POWERWOLF states: "North America, your calls over the years have not gone unheard! The holy heavy metal mass will finally be celebrated next year for the very first time in New York City and Montreal! Let's make sure that it will be an experience that neither you, nor we as POWERWOLF will ever forget!"

This past March, POWERWOLF released a new single, "Sainted By The Storm". The single's epic and very detailed cover artwork was once again created by Zsofia Dankova, who has been creating all of the band's artworks during the last years.

"Sainted By The Storm" is available in strictly limited CD digipak as well as digitally. As a special bonus, an orchestral version of the song, as well as an instrumental version is available in all formats.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of the most hard-working and entertaining live band on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, but numerous releases have entered the official German album charts at the top position of No. 1. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015),POWERWOLF achieved gold status (in the Czech Republic) for the first time, while its predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013),hit the official German album charts at No. 1, and the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016),came in at No. 1 of the German DVD chart. POWERWOLF's latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament Of Sin" (2018),again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying, almost completely sold-out "Wolfsnächte" headline tour — in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances — became a single major triumph, as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the wolves and their unique, (un)holy metal mass. In the end of 2021, POWERWOLF celebrated "The Monumental Mass" — a streaming event that set new standards.

Following a 10th-anniversary re-issue of POWERWOLF's "Blood Of The Saints" album last year and in order to celebrate the 15th anniversary of POWERWOLF's second studio album "Lupus Dei" (from 2007),a special deluxe edition will be released on November 11, 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The special reissue includes (demo) bonus material as well as new front cover artwork by Dankova. The reissue's street date also matches the start date of POWERWOLF's comprehensive "Wolfsnächte 2022" tour across Europe with DRAGONFORCE and WARKINGS as support acts.

POWERWOLF's latest album, "Call Of The Wild", came out in July 2021 via Napalm Records.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES