MISS MAY I Announces 15th-Anniversary, Re-Recorded Version Of 'Apologies Are For The Weak'

Solid State Records has announced the signing of Ohio metalcore favorites MISS MAY I.

The band will release the 15th anniversary edition of its classic, beloved album "Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)" on August 23.

The anniversary edition has been entirely re-recorded and features cameos on every single song, ranging from Jake Luhrs of AUGUST BURNS RED, Brandan Schieppati of BLEEDING THROUGH, Scott Lewis of CARNIFEX, and many others.

Today, the band has shared the anniversary version of album closer "Forgive And Forget", featuring singer Ryan Kirby and bassist Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary from FIT FOR A KING. Listen below.

"When it came to choosing which song went best with each one of our friends, this match up was the first one that came to mind," the band shares. "We have become brothers with FIT FOR A KING over the years and having not only Kirby, but also Tuck, as well, made this track such a celebration of the song. Their dynamic, alongside of Ryan and I in 'Forgive And Forget' was meant to be."

The band also created a throwback website in conjunction with the release. Send your friend request here.

The sound and fury of MISS MAY I is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of a legion of fans. The MMI faithful are from different backgrounds, of different ages, with diverse life experience, who all come together and connect with MISS MAY I's combination of brutal proficiency and impassioned delivery. The four-piece powerhouse, from the fertile metalcore grounds of America's heartland, have become an integral part of the worldwide heavy music community, transcending boundaries and limitations, galvanizing crowds, and energizing each person they encounter. MISS MAY I celebrate 15 years of savage metalcore and soaring melodic refrains, newly revitalized, and poised for an insurgent career renaissance; armed with unmistakable power, road hardened experience, a steadily building catalog, and unrelenting spirit, supported by a diehard community.

"Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

* "A Dance With Aera Cura" (feat. Garrett Russell from SILENT PLANET)

* "Architect" (feat. Brian Wille from CURRENTS)

* "Not Our Tomorrow" (feat. Brandan Schieppati from BLEEDING THROUGH)

* "Arms Of A Messiah" (feat. Scott Lewis From CARNIFEX)

* "Apologies Are For The Weak" (feat. Anthony Notarmaso from AFTER THE BURIAL)

* "Harlots Breath" (feat. Brook Reeves from IMPENDING DOOM)

* "Tides" (feat. Jake Luhrs from AUGUST BURNS RED)

* "Blessing With A Curse" (feat. Trevor Wentwoth from OUR LAST NIGHT)

* "Porcelain Wings" (feat. Telle Smith from THE WORLD ALIVE)

* "Forgive And Forget" (feat. Ryan Kirby + Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary from FIT FOR A KING)

MISS MAY I will hit the road on a headline tour this fall, during which they will play "Apologies Are For The Weak" in full. All dates are below.

Oct. 02 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

Oct. 03 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

Oct. 04 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Oct. 05 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Oct. 06 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

Oct. 08 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theatre

Oct. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Oct. 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 14 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

Oct. 15 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Oct. 17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

Oct. 19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Oct. 20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Oct. 21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct. 24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

Oct. 25 - Charleston, NC - Music Farm

Oct. 26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Oct. 27 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

Oct. 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

Oct. 30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Nov. 01 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

Nov. 02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Nov. 03 - [to be announced]