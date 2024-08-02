  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MISS MAY I Shares New Version Of 'Architect' From 15th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Apologies Are For The Weak'

August 2, 2024

Ohio metalcore favorites MISS MAY I have released a new version of the song "Architect", featuring CURRENTS. The track is taken from MISS MAY I's upcoming 15th-anniversary edition of its classic, beloved album "Apologies Are For The Weak", due on August 23 via Solid State Records.

The anniversary edition has been entirely re-recorded and features cameos on every single song, ranging from Jake Luhrs of AUGUST BURNS RED, Brandan Schieppati of BLEEDING THROUGH, Scott Lewis of CARNIFEX, and many others.

MISS MAY I states about "Architect": "This was one of the first songs we ever wrote as a band and it's very special to us. It predates this album and can be found on our first demos.

"Having [singer] Brian [Wille] on this record is very special because we feel like CURRENTS are our little brothers having taken them out on some of their first tours around the world and watching them grow into the juggernauts they are today. Brian specifically requested to do this track as it was one of his favorites when it was originally released. We are so happy to have him put his spin on it and join us for this celebration."

The band also created a throwback website in conjunction with the release. Send your friend request here.

The sound and fury of MISS MAY I is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of a legion of fans. The MMI faithful are from different backgrounds, of different ages, with diverse life experience, who all come together and connect with MISS MAY I's combination of brutal proficiency and impassioned delivery. The four-piece powerhouse, from the fertile metalcore grounds of America's heartland, have become an integral part of the worldwide heavy music community, transcending boundaries and limitations, galvanizing crowds, and energizing each person they encounter. MISS MAY I celebrate 15 years of savage metalcore and soaring melodic refrains, newly revitalized, and poised for an insurgent career renaissance; armed with unmistakable power, road hardened experience, a steadily building catalog, and unrelenting spirit, supported by a diehard community.

"Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

* "A Dance With Aera Cura" (feat. Garrett Russell from SILENT PLANET)
* "Architect" (feat. Brian Wille from CURRENTS)
* "Not Our Tomorrow" (feat. Brandan Schieppati from BLEEDING THROUGH)
* "Arms Of A Messiah" (feat. Scott Lewis From CARNIFEX)
* "Apologies Are For The Weak" (feat. Anthony Notarmaso from AFTER THE BURIAL)
* "Harlots Breath" (feat. Brook Reeves from IMPENDING DOOM)
* "Tides" (feat. Jake Luhrs from AUGUST BURNS RED)
* "Blessing With A Curse" (feat. Trevor Wentwoth from OUR LAST NIGHT)
* "Porcelain Wings" (feat. Telle Smith from THE WORLD ALIVE)
* "Forgive And Forget" (feat. Ryan Kirby + Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary from FIT FOR A KING)

MISS MAY I will hit the road on a headline tour this fall, during which they will play "Apologies Are For The Weak" in full.

Find more on Miss may i
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).