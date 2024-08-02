MISS MAY I Shares New Version Of 'Architect' From 15th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Apologies Are For The Weak'

Ohio metalcore favorites MISS MAY I have released a new version of the song "Architect", featuring CURRENTS. The track is taken from MISS MAY I's upcoming 15th-anniversary edition of its classic, beloved album "Apologies Are For The Weak", due on August 23 via Solid State Records.

The anniversary edition has been entirely re-recorded and features cameos on every single song, ranging from Jake Luhrs of AUGUST BURNS RED, Brandan Schieppati of BLEEDING THROUGH, Scott Lewis of CARNIFEX, and many others.

MISS MAY I states about "Architect": "This was one of the first songs we ever wrote as a band and it's very special to us. It predates this album and can be found on our first demos.

"Having [singer] Brian [Wille] on this record is very special because we feel like CURRENTS are our little brothers having taken them out on some of their first tours around the world and watching them grow into the juggernauts they are today. Brian specifically requested to do this track as it was one of his favorites when it was originally released. We are so happy to have him put his spin on it and join us for this celebration."

The band also created a throwback website in conjunction with the release. Send your friend request here.

The sound and fury of MISS MAY I is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of a legion of fans. The MMI faithful are from different backgrounds, of different ages, with diverse life experience, who all come together and connect with MISS MAY I's combination of brutal proficiency and impassioned delivery. The four-piece powerhouse, from the fertile metalcore grounds of America's heartland, have become an integral part of the worldwide heavy music community, transcending boundaries and limitations, galvanizing crowds, and energizing each person they encounter. MISS MAY I celebrate 15 years of savage metalcore and soaring melodic refrains, newly revitalized, and poised for an insurgent career renaissance; armed with unmistakable power, road hardened experience, a steadily building catalog, and unrelenting spirit, supported by a diehard community.

"Apologies Are For The Weak (Re-Recorded 15th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

* "A Dance With Aera Cura" (feat. Garrett Russell from SILENT PLANET)

* "Architect" (feat. Brian Wille from CURRENTS)

* "Not Our Tomorrow" (feat. Brandan Schieppati from BLEEDING THROUGH)

* "Arms Of A Messiah" (feat. Scott Lewis From CARNIFEX)

* "Apologies Are For The Weak" (feat. Anthony Notarmaso from AFTER THE BURIAL)

* "Harlots Breath" (feat. Brook Reeves from IMPENDING DOOM)

* "Tides" (feat. Jake Luhrs from AUGUST BURNS RED)

* "Blessing With A Curse" (feat. Trevor Wentwoth from OUR LAST NIGHT)

* "Porcelain Wings" (feat. Telle Smith from THE WORLD ALIVE)

* "Forgive And Forget" (feat. Ryan Kirby + Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary from FIT FOR A KING)

MISS MAY I will hit the road on a headline tour this fall, during which they will play "Apologies Are For The Weak" in full.