See MARILYN MANSON's Music Video For His New Single 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'

Marilyn Manson has released the official Bill Yukich-directed music video for his new single, "As Sick As The Secrets Within". The track, which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marks the shock-rocker's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

"'As Sick As The Secrets Within' is a personal look into my life and I'm proud to be able to share my art and vision with you," Manson wrote of the song in an Instagram post.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to kick off on August 2 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

Marilyn Manson tour dates:

North America

Aug. 02 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

Aug. 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 07 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 10 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp

Aug. 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

Aug. 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Aug. 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon*

Aug. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 21 - Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center

Aug. 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre*

Aug. 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Aug. 28 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre*

Aug. 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live At Northern Quest

Aug. 31 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sep. 01 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino*

Sep. 03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amp

Sep. 04 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp

Sep. 06 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden

Sep. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amp

Sep. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amp

Sep. 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sep. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amp

Sep. 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp

Sep. 19 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Europe

Feb. 10 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622*

Feb. 11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz*

Feb. 13 - Munich, DE - Zenith*

Feb. 14 - Brno, ZC - Hala Vodova*

Feb. 16 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle*

Feb. 17 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hall*

Feb. 19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live*

Feb. 21 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo*

Feb. 22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*

Feb. 23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall*

* Headline shows