Missouri Venue Apologizes To GHOST Fans For 'Miscommunication' About Face Paint Policy

The Missouri venue where GHOST and AMON AMARTH performed on Friday (August 11) has apologized to the bands' fans for "miscommunication" about the venue's face paint policy.

Two days before the concert, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights revealed via social media that "face paint or masks covering the face" would "NOT [be] allowed while entering the venue or purchasing items at concessions. Any face coverings must be removable upon request," the policy said.

Despite the publicly stated face paint policy, many of the two bands' fans arrived at the concert to realize they were in violation of the policy and were either denied entry or told to remove the face paint by venue staff. This resulted in general confusion about what was and what was not allowed, with one female GHOST fan reporting on Instagram that she was told her makeup "foundation was too light and it looked like facepaint to them so I had makeup wipes given to me and told that the white eye contact didn't help." Another attendee wrote on Facebook: "So weird we didn't see anyone have issues. We stood in VIP line over an hour with people who had make up. They all got through security. And no one said a word to them. Sucks it happened. I have even to KISS shows there as well... people wore KISS make up."

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre released a statement the following day apologizing for the confusion and clarifying that GHOST wasn't behind the face paint policy. Attendees who "experienced issues" at the concert were urged to contact the venue by e-mail to help "improve" the process "for future shows."

The venue's statement reads as follows: "Thanks to everyone who joined us for an amazing GHOST show last night. On behalf of our crew, we'd like to apologize for a miscommunication about removing face paint. This was not directed by GHOST. If you experienced issues at last night's show, please reach out to us so we can improve for future shows."

GHOST kicked off its summer 2023 U.S. tour on August 2 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Support on the "Re-Imperatour" is coming from the aforementioned fellow Swedes AMON AMARTH.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date trek is stopping in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's September 11 and September 12 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

GHOSTis continuing to tour in support of its fifth album, "Impera" sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

"Impera" was released in March 2022. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

Image above is from GHOST's "Mary On A Cross (Live In Tampa 2022)" music video