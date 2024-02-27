MNEMIC Reunites With Original Lineup For 20th-Anniversary Shows

The original members of the Danish metal band MNEMIC will reunite, after an 18-year hiatus, for a series of 20th-anniversary performances. This revered lineup includes vocalist Michael Bøgballe, guitarists Mircea Gabriel Eftemie and Rune Stigart, bassist Tomas "Obeast" Koefoed and drummer Brian "Brylle" Rasmussen.

The MNEMIC reunion is significant as it marks the first time this particular lineup has performed together since 2005, a pivotal year in the band's history. It was during this period that Bøgballe made his departure, subsequently replaced by the late Guillaume Bideau, whose contributions have also left an indelible mark.

Fans, both long-standing and newly acquainted, can anticipate a full-on energetic performance featuring songs from the acclaimed inaugural albums "Mechanical Spin Phenomena" and "Audio Injected Soul", released, respectively, in 2003 and 2004 via Nuclear Blast Records. These releases are characterized by their distinctive mechanical, palm-muted style and powerful choruses, which later influenced and laid groundwork for some of today's djent bands. Notable classics such as "Liquid", "Ghost" and "Deathbox" will be presented with the unmatched precision and intensity that only the original lineup can deliver.

With a devoted fan base spanning an impressive 150 countries, MNEMIC's music continues to reverberate with audiences across the globe. The band eagerly anticipates the opportunity to connect with fans through their upcoming live performances which will be announced very soon.

Bøgballe comments: "It's awesome to be around the guys again and to feel the vibes of pure joy as we played through a 2005 setlist. We made a deal with each other that if we couldn't deliver this with conviction and power, it was not to be. Well, … I haven't felt the overwhelming joy of playing for years. It's going to be intense and I can't wait to get back up on that stage with the boys and to meet the listeners of our music. I still feel we owe you another round."

Eftemie adds: "We're pleased to announce our return with the original lineup. It's been a long time coming, and it feels right to get back to playing music together again. We released music two decades ago that we believe had an impact, and now we're eager to share the music live once more. It's a chance for us to create new experiences together, have some fun and see where things take us."

Photo by Lars Vognsgaard Andersen