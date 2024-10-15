  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MONSTER MAGNET Cancels Remainder Of Fall 2024 35th-Anniversary Tour Due To DAVE WYNDORF's Health

October 15, 2024

MONSTER MAGNET was forced to cut its fall 2024 35th-anniversary European tour short due to illness of band leader Dave Wyndorf.

On Monday, the 67-year-old musician, who has battled a number of health issues over the years, released the following statement: "It is with regret that I have to announce cutting this tour short by 10 shows.

"I started the tour off with a mild cold that worsened to the point of blowing my voice out more than a few times and continuing would not only seriously damage the vocal cords but sound like shit as well. So in the interest of both health and quality I'm pulling the plug.

"My sincere apologies go out to ticket holders of these canceled shows. We'll surely make up for them when we return. Finally, many thanks for everybody who came out. You ROCK!"

In the Facebook group Bullgod Disciples - Monster Magnet Fan Group, which is the biggest MONSTER MAGNET fan group, the band's tour manager Jens "Bobo" Bornhöft reportedly posted that the Munich show on October 11 would be the last of the tour because Dave was too sick to continue. This came just a day after a Vienna show was initially announced as being canceled, only to go ahead at the last minute, and a week after a Paris gig was cut short 20 minutes into the set. At the concerts that ended up being played, fans were concerned about the fact that Wyndorf was sitting on a high chair through the whole performance and the guitar effects pedalboard was lifted on a platform, so he could switch them with hands.

On October 12, Wyndorfshared the following statement regarding the tour cancelation: "Hey guys. Try as I have to push through this tour my health and voice have only gotten weaker. My hypothyroidism is shutting me down to the point where I'm dizzy and exhausted no matter HOW much sleep I get. As Bobo knows I can't walk a flight of stairs without running out of breath. My voice is fucked as well. Any rest I can get is not enough to repair it properly. In short, we gotta get home ASAP because I'm just fucking this whole thing up. I'm sorry to put you though so much trouble..."

Led by Wyndorf, MONSTER MAGNET was formed in New Jersey in 1989 and is known for its signature heavy and spacy sound, a style which is heavily influenced by early metal bands of the 1970s.

Considered one of the most creative, diverse, and hard rocking of contemporary American bands, MONSTER MAGNET is credited with pioneering "stoner rock". They're noted for the uniqueness of their sound, their authenticity as a band, their ability to grow musically, and the intelligence and wit of their songs, fusing garage rock, progressive rock, heavy metal, punk, and psychedelia.

With more than a dozen studio releases across the last three decades, MONSTER MAGNET's fourth album, "Powertrip", smashed its way into the charts in 1998 — going gold in just six months of release and was crowned the album of the year in Kerrang! and Metal Hammer, helping to launch the band into the top tier of rock.

Find more on Monster magnet
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).