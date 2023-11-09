  • facebook
MOONSPELL Announces First-Ever Arena Headline Show In Lisbon

November 9, 2023

Portuguese goth overlords MOONSPELL will team up with the prestigious orchestra Sinfonietta De Lisboa for their first-ever symphonic show headlining the biggest live arena in Portugal, the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal's capital city.

MOONSPELL vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments: "We had to wait long and hard, but the time is now that we get our songs the true symphonic makeover with 45 musicians on stage, rocking to our legacy! It's going to be as epic as it gets!"

MOONSPELL will revisit its classics and the bombastic album "1755", bringing together the power of heavy metal and classical music in a one-off, exclusive show no MOONSPELL fan, anywhere in the world, can afford to miss.

MOONSPELL invites their fans to support them on their biggest adventure so far: This is a great chance to visit beautiful Portugal and witness MOONSPELL reaching their peak after more than 30 years together as a band.

This past spring, MOONSPELL completed the "American Full Moon" 30th-anniversary trek.

More than a year ago, MOONSPELL canceled its summer 2022 North American tour due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

In September 2022, MOONSPELL released a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album, a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage" (2021),with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

