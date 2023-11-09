VIXEN's BRITT LIGHTNING To Be Honored At 2024 SHE ROCKS AWARDS

VIXEN guitarist Brittany Denaro (a.k.a. Britt Lightning) is among the first announced honorees at the upcoming 2024 She Rocks Awards. Susanna Hoffs will co-host this event that recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry. The 12th annual live awards show, which is now an official NAMM-sponsored event, will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, California. Also set to be honored are Debbie Gibson, Kelsy Karter, Sylvia Massy and Laura Karpman. Tickets to attend are on sale now here.

Denaro earned a degree in music business from Northeastern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude while continuing her education at Berklee School Of Music. Britt is currently lead guitarist of the all-female rock band VIXEN. Previously she has played with a diverse list of artists on stages worldwide, including Grammy winner Alejandro Sanz, Rachel Platten and Jason Derulo. Britt is also the musical director at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, which helps change lives through music and allows people to live their rockstar fantasies and jam with their musical heroes. During the pandemic, Britt hosted and helped to produce over 200 online Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp masterclasses with legendary artists including Roger Daltrey (THE WHO),Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH) and more.

The She Rocks Awards is the premier event during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and the media. The annual event honors women who are groundbreakers, innovators and have displayed exceptional leadership within the music and audio industry. Past honorees of the She Rocks Awards include THE GO-GO'S, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson (HEART),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Gloria Gaynor, Linda Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, THE B-52S, Colbie Caillat, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, THE BANGLES, and many more, plus a collection of trailblazers and role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

The 2024 She Rocks Awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim California at 7:00 p.m. This celebratory evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and so much more. Tickets to the event which include dinner, and are now on sale. The She Rocks Awards is open to the public; a NAMM Show badge is required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

More 2024 She Rocks Awards honorees will be announced soon.

Founded in 2012, the Women's International Music Network unites women who work within all facets of the music and audio industries. With theWiMN.com as its hub, the WiMN provides a community for women within the industry while enriching their careers and musical experiences through networking and sharing. Founded by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore, the Women's International Music Network produces and hosts events such as, the WiMN She Rocks Showcase series, the She Rocks Awards, and a variety of workshops and panels throughout the year.