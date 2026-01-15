ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson today announced a co-headlining tour across North America, taking place this summer. The tour unites two of rock's most recognizable icons and consummate showmen for what promises to be a blockbuster 21-date run. It kicks off on August 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, rolls through major markets such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and more before concluding on September 20 in Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord. The tour will also feature gold-certified Mongolian metal collective THE HU and multiplatinum-selling Los Angeles industrial rock stalwarts ORGY as special guests on all dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. This will be followed by artists presales starting Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales, including a BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale, will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 22 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Of course, this isn't the first time that these titans have canvased the country on tour together. Zombie and Manson have packed sold-out amphitheaters and arenas coast to coast with co-headlining runs in the past. Now, they're hitting the road together once again this summer — and it's not one to miss.

2026 tour dates:

Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^+

Aug. 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^+

Aug. 24 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater^+

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^+

Aug. 27 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^+

Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^+

Aug. 30 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^+

Sep. 01 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^+

Sep. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^+

Sep. 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^+

Sep. 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^+

Sep. 06 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^+

Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^+

Sep. 10 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater^+

Sep. 12 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*^+

Sep. 14 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

Sep. 16 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest+

Sep. 17 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre^+

Sep. 18 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater^+

Sep. 20 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord^+

* Not a Live Nation show

^ With THE HU

+ With ORGY

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Pushing forward at full speed once again, he ignites another era with his anxiously awaited eighth solo album, "The Great Satan", on February 27, 2026. He channels the down-and-dirty grime and grit of old-school CBGB punk coupled with hard-charging high-octane metal and the hyper-charged stadium-size hooks he's known for. It's unrestrained, unfiltered, and undeniably Rob Zombie. Each of Rob Zombie's seven solo studio albums have debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart. Zombie is an eight-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2022 awards. Rob Zombie has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career, writing and directing horror favorites such as "House of 1,000 Corpses", "The Devil's Rejects", "The Lords Of Salem" and "Three From Hell".

Marilyn Manson is an iconoclast as a recording artist, songwriter, producer, actor, and author. To date, he has delivered nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 — including two No. 1 debuts. His paintings have adorned the walls of galleries worldwide. He has appeared on screen in numerous movies and TV shows and notably partnered with fashion houses such as Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. In 2024, Manson presented his thirteenth full-length LP, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" (Nuclear Blast),co-produced by guitarist and composer Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", "John Wick"). It's as heavy and hypnotic as his most celebrated material, yet the songcraft proves to be his sharpest and leanest, cutting deep enough to draw blood. With more to come, his influence continues to grow stronger from one generation to the next, seeping into the fabric of culture.