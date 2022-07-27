MOONSPELL To Release 'From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep' In September

Portuguese dark metal masters MOONSPELL have announced a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album release. On September 23, they will unleash a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage" (2021),with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal's seven natural wonders, "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" invites you on a memorable adventure worthy of a Guinness Book record. The recording boasts a one of kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form. Tracks such as "Entitlement", "Hermitage" and "Apoptheghmata" perfectly settle in with the album's unique environment.

"From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" is not only an epic live momentum of "Hermitage" — one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written — but a truly revolutionary experience, as MOONSPELL brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, "From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep" is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.

Watch the haunting new video for "Entitlement" below.

"While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below, to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it," vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments. "'Entitlement' is the first advance of an unreal show, a performance like you’ve never watched, in the peace and quiet of a wet and dark natural gallery. From deep down below, our new live album and DVD is something never tried before and we hope it darkly entertains you until our next album comes in 2023."

"From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" track listing:

01. The Greater Good

02. Common Prayers

03. All or Nothing

04. Hermitage

05. Entitlement

06. Solitarian

07. The Hermit Saints

08. Apophthegmata

09. Without Rule

10. The Great Leap Forward

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

MOONSPELL will embark on a North American tour next month. Support on the trek, which will kick off on August 25 in New York and end on September 18 in Boston, will come from SWALLOW THE SUN and WITHERFALL.