THE OFFSPRING Plays Intimate Hometown Concert On California Beach: Video, Photos

THE OFFSPRING played an intimate hometown concert Tuesday afternoon (July 26) at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California as part of a private event sponsored by the KROQ radio station. Video and photos of the show can be seen below.

THE OFFSPRING is currently on tour in support of its most recent album, "Let The Bad Times Roll".

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," says Holland. "The messages might be dark, but at the end, what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

"Let The Bad Times Roll" has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the U.S. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart and hit No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the U.S.

Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, THE OFFSPRING's lineup consists of Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and bassist Todd Morse. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s.

Huntington Beach punk band @offspring perform for an intimate crowd of @kroq fans at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SFAWdQnuJt — kelliskye (@kelliskye) July 27, 2022

Happy Tuesday! @offspring have taken over Seasalt at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach with the @kroq crew. The band also plays @pacamp@ocfair on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/dbqtbx0TG3 — kelliskye (@kelliskye) July 27, 2022