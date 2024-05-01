MORBID ANGEL Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour With SUFFOCATION

Florida death metal veterans MORBID ANGEL will headline the seventh annual "Devastation On The Nation" U.S. tour presented by "Vox&Hops" metal podcast. Support on the trek will come from New York death metal legends SUFFOCATION along with UADA, MORTIFERUM, FULCI and KNOLL.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

"Devastation On The Nation" tour dates:

Nov. 15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

Nov. 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov. 17 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

Nov. 20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Nov. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

Nov. 24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Nov. 27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Nov. 29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Nov. 30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Dec. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Dec. 03 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Dec. 04 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

Dec. 05 - Chicago, IL - Avondale

Dec. 06 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

Dec. 07 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Dec. 08 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

Dec. 10 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

Dec. 11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

Dec. 12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Dec. 13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Dec. 14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

In April 2023, MORBID ANGEL guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapsed on stage during the band's concert in Tampa, Florida

Video of the incident, which apparently happened during the sixth song of MORBID ANGEL's set at The Orpheum in Azagthoth's hometown, showed the now-59-year-old musician — whose real name is George Emmanuel III — struggling to stay on his feet while performing before he was helped to the back of the stage by a couple of roadies.

After a short break, MORBID ANGEL bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker told the crowd that Trey "injured himself", before he and the other members of the group performed one more song and then ended the show.

"I think we're gonna call it a night, man," Steve told the crowd. "Without the leader… I apologize. I love all you motherfuckers. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We'll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good fucking night."

The Tampa show was part of MORBID ANGEL's "United States Tour Of Terror" which was scheduled to conclude in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MORBID ANGEL's 2023 U.S. tour marked the band's first with drummer Charlie Koryn, who had previously played with ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM and SKELETAL REMAINS.

MORBID ANGEL made mainstream media headlines in March 2023 after a 50-year-old man died when the roof collapsed at a theater hosting the band's concert in Belvidere, Illinois. Although the concert was reportedly sold out, the Belvidere Police Department said only 260 people were at the Apollo Theater on March 31, 2023 when the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area. The capacity of the theater is around 1,500. In total, 28 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics and another 48 people sought treatment on their own.

MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", was released in December 2017.