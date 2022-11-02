MORBID ANGEL Announces 'United States Tour Of Terror' 2023

Death metal veterans MORBID ANGEL will embark on a U.S. tour in early 2023. Support on the "United States Tour Of Terror" will come from REVOCATION, SKELETAL REMAINS (March 15 - April 4),VITRIOL (April 6 - April 22),and CRYPTA.

Tour dates:

Mar. 15 - The Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

Mar. 17 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

Mar. 18 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

Mar. 19 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

Mar. 21 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

Mar. 23 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

Mar. 24 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 25 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

Mar. 26 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 28 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

Mar. 30 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Mar. 31 - Apollo Theater AC - Belvidere, IL

Apr. 01 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Apr. 02 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

Apr. 04 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

Apr. 06 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

Apr. 07 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

Apr. 08 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Apr. 09 - Jergels - Pitttsburgh, PA

Apr. 11 - Gramercy Theater - New York City, NY

Apr. 12 - Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 14 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Apr. 15 - Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA

Apr. 16 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Apr. 18 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

Apr. 19 - The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

Apr. 21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Apr. 22 - The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Trey Azagthoth with bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Dan Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren),who left the band seven years ago.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.