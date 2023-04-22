MORBID ANGEL Guitarist TREY AZAGTHOTH Collapses On Stage During Tampa Concert

MORBID ANGEL guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapsed on stage during the band's concert last night (Friday, April 21) in Tampa, Florida.

Video of the incident, which apparently happened during the sixth song of MORBID ANGEL's set at The Orpheum, shows the 58-year-old musician — whose real name is George Emmanuel III — struggling to stay on his feet while performing before he is helped to the back of the stage by a couple of roadies.

After a short break, MORBID ANGEL bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker told the crowd that Trey "injured himself", before he and the other members of the group performed one more song and then ended the show.

"I think we're gonna call it a night, man," Steve told the crowd. "Without the leader… I apologize. I love all you motherfuckers. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We'll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good fucking night."

The Tampa show was part of MORBID ANGEL's "United States Tour Of Terror" which was scheduled to conclude tonight (Saturday, April 22) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is not presently clear if that concert will still go ahead.

MORBID ANGEL kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on March 15 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Florida. The trek marks the band's first with drummer Charlie Koryn, who has previously played with ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM and SKELETAL REMAINS.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. While he was being arrested, the guitarist told cops: "I'm a professional drinker." Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

MORBID ANGEL made mainstream media headlines late last month after a 50-year-old man died when the roof collapsed at a theater hosting the band's concert in Belvidere, Illinois.

Although the concert was reportedly sold out, the Belvidere Police Department said only 260 people were at the Apollo Theater on March 31 when the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area. The capacity of the theater is around 1,500.

In total, 28 people were taken to local hospitals by paramedics and another 48 people sought treatment on their own.