MORBID ANGEL Is 'Tossing Around Ideas' For New Music

In a new interview with the "That Metal Interview" podcast, MORBID ANGEL frontman Steve Tucker was asked if there are any plans for the band to work on new music as a follow-up to 2017's "Kingdoms Disdained" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm hoping so, man. We're tossing around some ideas and things like that. Right now, man, we really are just trying to knock the fucking rust off — get back out, do shows and get back to [getting] used to being in a band.

"There's a lot of social politics in a band," Steve explained. "You have multiple members, and sometimes you have to get back in that vibe, in that groove and get used to working together and around each other again."

MORBID ANGEL kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour this past Wednesday night (March 15) at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Florida. The trek marks the band's first with drummer Charlie Koryn, who has previously played with ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM and SKELETAL REMAINS. The tour, featuring support from REVOCATION, will run through April 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

When Koryn's addition to MORBID ANGEL's touring lineup was first announced a few days ago, the band said: "This week the tour starts! Steve, Trey [Azagthoth, guitar], and Dan [Vadim Von, guitar] are excited to get back out there and pummel every audience, and helping us do so on this run behind the kit will be Charlie Koryn. SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Azagthoth with Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren),who left the band eight years ago.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.