MORGAN LANDER: 'There's Probably Going To Be Some' More New Music From KITTIE In The Future

At last weekend's Download festival at Leicestershire, United Kingdom's Donington Park, KITTIE guitarist/vocalist Morgan Lander spoke to Neil Jones of TotalRock about how the music industry has changed in the 13 years between the band's last two releases, 2011's "I've Failed You" and 2024's "Fire". She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was definitely different. Coming back with a new album after 13 years away, I can feel the difference. And sometimes we like to joke that we were sort of at the tail end of the good old days of the industry. It feels like it was a different time. But the artists, the industry, things change, but we also stay the same. Artists just wanna be recognized and have the opportunity to say and do the things that they wanna do. So it's different, but it's the same."

When Jones noted that nowadays musicians also have to be "content creators", stressing the importance of being active on every social media platform available to achieve success, Morgan concurred. "For us, the business aspect of things has been something that we have always been very involved in," she said. "Up until even just last year, we didn't even have management; we were doing everything ourselves. But as far as the content, it's tough. We can't all be all things all at once."

Asked what "the defining moment" was mentally in KITTIE's decision to return to touring and recording, Morgan said: "Well, there were a lot of little things that sort of led up to it. I think maybe the catalyst for it would've been the documentary that we put together. It took us three years to put it together, from 2014 to 2017, when it was released. And that was really supposed to be our way of getting the band together, but to sort of celebrate what we had and put a nice cap on things. It wasn't ever meant to be, like, 'Let's restart things.' But the interest in that sort of led to some offers for festivals in the United States to have us kind of reunite just for a few shows. And that was all we were planning to do. And then from there we met some people at our [current] label [Sumerian Records] who were, like, 'We loved your show. We are interested in putting out an album.' And we were, like, 'Do we do this?' And then, of course, the answer was yes. So it's just all these little things that have sort of led up to this moment right here where five years ago we were definitely not doing the band at all. It wasn't even on our radar. And over the last few years, we played our first shows, we went into the studio and recorded a new album, and here we are at Download."

As for whether playing with KITTIE again, particularly as it relates to live performances, is something that came naturally to her and her bandmates, Morgan said: "Yeah, it absolutely [did]. I think it's something that, for us — I mean, I started this band with my sister when I was 14 years old, and I'm 43 years old now, so it's been two thirds of my life, even more, that it has been a part of it. So there was a little nerves, a lot of stress, because it takes a lot to get back up to that point, especially when you haven't played together in so long. So we practiced for almost a year. But that very first show, as soon as you stepped out on stage, it was, like, 'I remember how to do this.' And mentally and everything, it's just, like, you remember what it was like."

On the topic of KITTIE's future plans, Morgan said: " We definitely have the rest of our year planned out as far as shows are concerned. We're here to do a bunch of more festivals. We have a headlining date at the Dome in London, and we're heading back to Europe to do a few more things. We go home, we do some American festivals. And I think we're really enjoying ourselves, so I think there's probably gonna be some more releases. We do have some anniversary-type things coming up. 25 years of [KITTIE's debut album, 2000's] 'Spit', so who knows what what we might do, but it's coming soon. [Laughs] But, yeah, so I think there's probably going to be some new music for the future, and we'll see where this road takes us."

In November 2023, it was revealed that KITTIE was working on a new studio LP with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Nashville's Sienna Studios.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 17 years ago, had previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

Regarding the songwriting process for "Fire", Morgan told Rock Sound: "Previously we would write and get together in a room to jam things out, but that just wasn't possible based on our geography. We had to adapt and pivot and figure out new ways of sharing. Technology is amazing; you can upload things to Dropbox, you can share ideas, you can record decent-sounding riffs on your phone just to get them out there. We did a lot of demoing and writing virtually. Mercedes [Lander, KITTIE drummer] and I live close enough together that we were able to get together in person, so we did a lot of skeleton-building the old way, just the two of us. Having not done this for so long, it was a re-learning curve getting back into it again. Having not written a KITTIE song for so long, you've got to get back into it."

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and her sister Mercedes in KITTIE's current lineup are guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, the aforementioned "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.

