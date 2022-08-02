MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES And ICE NINE KILLS Announce Third Leg Of 'Trinity Of Terror' Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

With their widely anticipated triple co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" summer run quickly approaching, ICE NINE KILLS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE have announced that they will expand the massively popular tour with a third leg this coming fall. Thanks to the reception of fans, the bands are happy to announce a third leg of North American dates that will extend the "Trinity Of Terror" tour through December. The fall dates will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock once again bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests ATREYU.

The new dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, are set to begin on October 31 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, with stops in Houston, Baltimore, New York City, Toronto and more, with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMTOT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before tomorrow morning for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly announced tour dates:

Oct. 31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

Nov. 01 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center+

Nov. 05 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Nov. 07 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Nov. 08 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Nov. 10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Nov. 13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Nov. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Nov. 17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena+

Nov. 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena+

Nov. 19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Nov. 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Nov. 22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory+

Nov. 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Nov. 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater+

Nov. 29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena+

Dec. 11 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center

Dec. 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

+ Not a Live Nation date

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Scoring The End Of The World", was released on June 10 via Roadrunner. The LP marks MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's first full-length body of work since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's most-streamed song ever with over 27 million YouTube views on the music video.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is set to make several U.S. festival appearances this year with anticipated performances slated for Sacramento, California's Aftershock festival (October 7) and Las Vegas, Nevada's When We Were Young festival (October 22, October 23, October 29). Additional upcoming international dates for MOTIONLESS IN WHITE include a summer run in Australia with I PREVAIL and then a 2023 European tour with BEARTOOTH.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out last October via Sumerian Records. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.

ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" was released in October 2021. The LP scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, and hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts.