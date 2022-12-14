MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Cancels Brazil Concerts Due To 'Serious Illness'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has canceled its previously announced appearances in Brazil — including at this weekend's Knotfest Brasil festival — "due to widespread and serious illness" within the band and crew.

Earlier today, the Chris "Motionless" Cerulli-fronted outfit released the following statement via social media: "Sao Paulo Fans, we are writing to inform you that we will be postponing our performance in Brazil until 2023 due to widespread and serious illness amongst our band and touring crew. To make it up to you, we have already begun working on returning to South America in a very exciting way next year.

"We know you will enjoy Knotfest and the BRING ME THE HORIZON shows even though we will not be there, but we are very sorry for the bad news, and we look forward to knowing we will see each other in 2023.

"Thank you, happy holidays, and see you soon."

Earlier in the month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE scrapped its appearance in Tucson, Arizona after Cerulli came down with "an upper respiratory infection." MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's tourmates ICE NINE KILLS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ATREYU went ahead with the concert as scheduled.

In October, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE kicked off the third leg of the widely popular triple co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour alongside ICE NINE KILLS and BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album "Scoring The End Of The World", entered Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1 this past June, becoming the band's fifth Top 5 on the chart. The album also landed at #3 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums tally, and No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's second largest sales week ever with 29,500 in total consumption. "Scoring The End Of The World" is also highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece", which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock Radio.