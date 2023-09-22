MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Frontman On Importance Of Staying Connected With Fans On Social Media

In a new interview with Big Jake of the Razor Wisconsin radio station, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked why he thinks it's important to maintain a somewhat personal connection with fans on social media nowadays. Chris responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think people just wanna know who they're supporting. They wanna know who the person is behind the music or behind the words and whatever it is. And sometimes I don't feel like I need to just divulge every personal thought or opinion. I just like to just be myself, and a place like TikTok has been a fun place for me to just be stupid and funny — and that's just a side of my humor that I love. The way that I've run it for the last bunch of years, I just like to just be myself whenever I feel like I want to or I use it to get valid information out there for fans or cool things to celebrate that they've helped us accomplish. So it's just a nice way to stay connected and give them a piece of knowledge of what they're getting behind. And I like that."

Earlier this month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has just embarked on its biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour". The trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).

