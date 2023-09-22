  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Frontman On Importance Of Staying Connected With Fans On Social Media

September 22, 2023

In a new interview with Big Jake of the Razor Wisconsin radio station, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked why he thinks it's important to maintain a somewhat personal connection with fans on social media nowadays. Chris responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think people just wanna know who they're supporting. They wanna know who the person is behind the music or behind the words and whatever it is. And sometimes I don't feel like I need to just divulge every personal thought or opinion. I just like to just be myself, and a place like TikTok has been a fun place for me to just be stupid and funny — and that's just a side of my humor that I love. The way that I've run it for the last bunch of years, I just like to just be myself whenever I feel like I want to or I use it to get valid information out there for fans or cool things to celebrate that they've helped us accomplish. So it's just a nice way to stay connected and give them a piece of knowledge of what they're getting behind. And I like that."

Earlier this month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has just embarked on its biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour". The trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).

Photo credit: @ROCKCANDYPHOTO

Find more on Motionless in white
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).