THY ART IS MURDER Splits With CHRIS 'CJ' MCMAHON, Releases New Album With Different Vocalist

Australian extreme metal titans THY ART IS MURDER have parted ways with vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon. The band also revealed in a statement that McMahon's vocals do not appear on THY ART IS MURDER's newly released album "Godlike", which came out today (Friday, September 22) via Human Warfare, with CJ's replacement having "finished re-recording vocals on the new album earlier this week".

The split between THY ART IS MURDER and McMahon comes a month after he deleted his social media due to the backlash he received for posting a transphobic comment on Instagram. The following day, the other members of THY ART IS MURDER posted a trans flag on Instagram in solidarity with the community. "Setting the record straight, we stand with you," the band wrote.

Earlier today, THY ART IS MURDER shared a statement on social media confirming that McMahon has been fired from the band, and that his contributions to "Godlike" album have been removed.

The statement reads in full: "We have some important news regarding 'Godlike' that we want to share with you.

"Our new album 'Godlike' is now available worldwide digitally with an unforeseen change — Chris McMahon is no longer a part of THY ART IS MURDER and does not feature on the record.

"We understand that this may come as a surprise and we want to assure you that this decision was made to preserve the band's integrity and direction.

"What transpired over the past month was not the cause of this action, but just another symptom of the drawn out breakdown in his character and judgement. The straw that broke the camel's back if you will. Long story short, the fallout has been immense. We were lobbed with threats to destroy THY ART IS MURDER from the inside if we did not capitulate to various ideologies that he holds.

"Everyone has their own right to free speech and to seek their truth; they are also free to receive the consequences that come with it.

"We appreciate your support and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. As we move forward, we are excited to introduce you to a new vocalist, who finished re-recording vocals on the new album earlier this week, and will be joining us for the 'Godlike' European tour with WHITECHAPEL, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, and SPITE, which kicks off in a few days.

"Our focus remains on delivering powerful music and unforgettable performances to our dedicated fans. We’re grateful for your understanding and continued support as we embark on this new chapter together.

"With gratitude, THY ART IS MURDER".

A few hours later, McMahon posted a short message on Instagram in which he said: "I just woke up and saw the news. Yes this is how I found out. And yes it's not the whole story. I'll be going live tomorrow at 5pm Sydney Australia time. Burn everyone to death."

Days after he shared his original transphobic comment on social media, McMahon posted a video to the band's Instagram in which he said he wanted to "apologize to everybody that's been upset and offended by the video that I shared and commented horribly on Instagram. My intentions weren't to be transphobic in any way, shape or form. And now it's gotten to the point that it really doesn't matter what my intentions were. I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies and the people that support them. And I thought I did support them, but obviously my video that I shared and commented horribly on has proved otherwise.

"To my friends that I have that are trans, please don't take this as me being transphobic. My intentions were very different to be anything other than that. And I apologize to my band that aren't standing with me and I don't blame them, so yeah, I don't know what to say. I'm sorry."

"I am learning from my mistakes and committed to better understanding, respecting, and supporting every individual," McMahon wrote in the caption to the video.

THY ART IS MURDER's European tour is scheduled to kick off next Wednesday, September 27 in Oberhausen, Germany.