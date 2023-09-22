  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THY ART IS MURDER Splits With CHRIS 'CJ' MCMAHON, Releases New Album With Different Vocalist

September 22, 2023

Australian extreme metal titans THY ART IS MURDER have parted ways with vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon. The band also revealed in a statement that McMahon's vocals do not appear on THY ART IS MURDER's newly released album "Godlike", which came out today (Friday, September 22) via Human Warfare, with CJ's replacement having "finished re-recording vocals on the new album earlier this week".

The split between THY ART IS MURDER and McMahon comes a month after he deleted his social media due to the backlash he received for posting a transphobic comment on Instagram. The following day, the other members of THY ART IS MURDER posted a trans flag on Instagram in solidarity with the community. "Setting the record straight, we stand with you," the band wrote.

Earlier today, THY ART IS MURDER shared a statement on social media confirming that McMahon has been fired from the band, and that his contributions to "Godlike" album have been removed.

The statement reads in full: "We have some important news regarding 'Godlike' that we want to share with you.

"Our new album 'Godlike' is now available worldwide digitally with an unforeseen change — Chris McMahon is no longer a part of THY ART IS MURDER and does not feature on the record.

"We understand that this may come as a surprise and we want to assure you that this decision was made to preserve the band's integrity and direction.

"What transpired over the past month was not the cause of this action, but just another symptom of the drawn out breakdown in his character and judgement. The straw that broke the camel's back if you will. Long story short, the fallout has been immense. We were lobbed with threats to destroy THY ART IS MURDER from the inside if we did not capitulate to various ideologies that he holds.

"Everyone has their own right to free speech and to seek their truth; they are also free to receive the consequences that come with it.

"We appreciate your support and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. As we move forward, we are excited to introduce you to a new vocalist, who finished re-recording vocals on the new album earlier this week, and will be joining us for the 'Godlike' European tour with WHITECHAPEL, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, and SPITE, which kicks off in a few days.

"Our focus remains on delivering powerful music and unforgettable performances to our dedicated fans. We’re grateful for your understanding and continued support as we embark on this new chapter together.

"With gratitude, THY ART IS MURDER".

A few hours later, McMahon posted a short message on Instagram in which he said: "I just woke up and saw the news. Yes this is how I found out. And yes it's not the whole story. I'll be going live tomorrow at 5pm Sydney Australia time. Burn everyone to death."

Days after he shared his original transphobic comment on social media, McMahon posted a video to the band's Instagram in which he said he wanted to "apologize to everybody that's been upset and offended by the video that I shared and commented horribly on Instagram. My intentions weren't to be transphobic in any way, shape or form. And now it's gotten to the point that it really doesn't matter what my intentions were. I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies and the people that support them. And I thought I did support them, but obviously my video that I shared and commented horribly on has proved otherwise.

"To my friends that I have that are trans, please don't take this as me being transphobic. My intentions were very different to be anything other than that. And I apologize to my band that aren't standing with me and I don't blame them, so yeah, I don't know what to say. I'm sorry."

"I am learning from my mistakes and committed to better understanding, respecting, and supporting every individual," McMahon wrote in the caption to the video.

THY ART IS MURDER's European tour is scheduled to kick off next Wednesday, September 27 in Oberhausen, Germany.

Posted by Thy Art Is Murder on Friday, September 22, 2023

Find more on Thy art is murder
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).