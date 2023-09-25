MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer's 'Bronchial Infection' Forces Albuquerque Concert Cancelation

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has been forced to cancel its concert tomorrow night (Tuesday, September 26) at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico due to a "bronchial infection" suffered by frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli.

Earlier today, Chris released the following statement via social media: "Albuquerque, it kills me to have to do this, but I unfortunately have to cancel the show tomorrow.

"I've been dealing with a bronchial infection for the last few days that has made it incredibly difficult to sing and get through our sets. I didn't want to just give up on it, so I tried pushing through the last 2 shows as best as I could, but I need to give it some more time with rest and medication to get past it rather than continuing to agitate it even further.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes the last few days, as well as all the support towards the tour. Trust me when I say that I share your disappointment more than you know.

"We will be resuming the tour as planned in Mesa AZ on Wednesday.

Refunds will be issued at your point of purchase."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has just embarked on its biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour". The trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF.

Earlier this month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).