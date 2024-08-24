MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Next Album Will Arrive In 2025: 'We're Really Excited About What We Have'

In a new interview with Czech Republic's Metalshop TV, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Scoring The End Of The World" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're kind of in a situation right now where what I mentioned [earlier in the interview] about the last record having the time from the pandemic, that was amazing. And I feel like it's so obvious that that's the biggest factor why the last record was what it was. So, to me, I'm just, like, well, thankfully we're in a period of our career right now where I hope that we can afford that kind of time away where fans are, like, they understand that that's why we're gone because we're putting the time towards the album to make the best album we can make."

He continued: "Doing an album in three months just is not realistic anymore, at least not for us. And that's what we were used to back in the day. But that's not our reality anymore. We're taking our time with it. We're doing tours in between. And honestly, when it's done, it's done. I have no date that I'm announcing. It will be next year, that's for sure. But I'm not even thinking about a date. I'm just writing the coolest songs that we could write. And we're really excited about what we have."

Chris added: "Yeah, it's scary 'cause you're always worried that you're gonna lose momentum and fans are gonna kind of move on if you take too long. But I'd rather write the coolest record that we could write and lose fans because we took too long than put out a half-assed record and have that be part of our discog[raphy]. It just doesn't make sense to me. So, wait, goddammit."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will return for their second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on October 31 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The festival will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, who will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album "Reincarnate" by playing the LP in full along with fan favorites from their catalog.

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and their latest effort, "Scoring The End Of The World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

Last September, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of "Scoring The End Of The World", which saw the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).