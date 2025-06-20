MÖTLEY CRÜE And DOLLY PARTON Release Official Music Video For New Version Of 'Home Sweet Home'

MÖTLEY CRÜE and Dolly Parton have released the official music video for their new version of the band's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home". The new track appears on MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming collection "From The Beginning", which will arrive in time for the launch of the band's Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM on September 12. A portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of MÖTLEY CRÜE. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The new "Home Sweet Home" video, which mixes new footage of Parton in the studio with vintage clips of the CRÜE, and information about homeless youth and Covenant House, can be seen below.

The members of MÖTLEY CRÜE shared in a joint statement: "'Home Sweet Home' was first released in 1985 as a single from our 'Theatre Of Pain' album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn't be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Home Sweet Home' in this special way, and we're excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and MÖTLEY fans around the world."

The members add, "That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you'll enjoy 'Home Sweet Home' featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it."

Dolly Parton offered, "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on MÖTLEY CRÜE's 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home'. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."

"From The Beginning" will be made available on CD and vinyl via BMG. The collection spans four decades of CRÜE anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video "Live Wire" and winding through the years to 2024's Top 5 Rock smash "Dogs Of War". In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation, including "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Shout At The Devil", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Wild Side" and many more.

The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade-plus gold, platinum and multi-platinum run of classics "Too Fast For Love", "Shout At The Devil", "Theatre Of Pain", "Girls Girls Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood" combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 billion streams, and dominated the charts around the world. MÖTLEY CRÜE's loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever. But with their music featured in video games, movie trailers, films, TV shows and sporting events daily, new fans continue to discover the band's amazing catalog.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency will kick off September 12 and run through October 3. These 10 shows at Park MGM will be the first and only chance for MÖTLEY CRÜE fans to see the band live in 2025.

The CD version of "From The Beginning" features 19 tracks, while the vinyl has been expanded to 21 songs, including "Afraid" and the title track of last year's "Cancelled" EP.

CD track listing:

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout At The Devil [remastered - 2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered - 2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered - 2021]

07. Home Sweet Home [remastered - 2021]

08. Girls, Girls, Girls

09. Wild Side

10. Dr. Feelgood

11. Without You

12. Kickstart My Heart

13. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

14. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

15. Primal Scream

16. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

17. Saints of Los Angeles

18. Dogs Of War

19. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

2LP track listing:

Side A

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout at the Devil [remastered -2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered -2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered -2021]

Side B

01. Home Sweet Home [remastered -2021]

02. Girls, Girls, Girls

03. Wild Side

04. Dr. Feelgood

05. Without You

Side C

01. Kickstart My Heart

02. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

03. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

04. Primal Scream

05. Afraid *

Side D

01. Saints of Los Angeles

02. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

03. Dogs Of War

04. Cancelled *

05. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

* LP-only tracks

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 made guest appearances on "Bygones", a song from Parton's "Rockstar" album.

"Bygones", which also features JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, debuted atop the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart in June 2023.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Last October, MÖTLEY CRÜE released the "Cancelled" EP, featuring the title track, MÖTLEY CRÜE's cover version of the BEASTIE BOYS classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" and "Dogs Of War". All three songs were recorded in April 2023 with longtime producer Bob Rock.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's deal with Big Machine sees the band and the label working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".