MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces Special New Year's Eve Concert In Greater Palm Springs

Get ready to kick off the New Year in true style at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs with MÖTLEY CRÜE, the world's most iconic and celebrated rock legends who have defined the genre for decades. The multi-platinum band is set to headline "Crüe Year's Eve", an unforgettable one-night-only New Year's Eve concert of rock and revelry at Acrisure Arena to ring in 2024. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will start at 10:00 p.m. with MÖTLEY CRÜE on stage through midnight to kick off the New Year with fans. "Crüe Years Eve" at Acrisure Arena stands as the sole date on the band's schedule, making it an exclusive and not-to-be-missed experience for fans to see MÖTLEY CRÜE live in concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. local at Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as this exclusive New Year's Eve concert is expected to sell out quickly.

Known for their high-energy performances and chart-topping hits including anthems like "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood" and "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Crüe Years Eve" at Acrisure Arena marks a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans to witness MÖTLEY CRÜE live in action as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new. The intimate atmosphere of Acrisure Arena, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, will provide the perfect setting for this momentous occasion.

John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, expressed excitement about hosting the iconic band on New Year's Eve, stating, "We wanted to make 'Crüe Year's Eve' at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It's not just a concert; it's a special event to close out the year with the MÖTLEY CRÜE experience. The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there's no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band. Acrisure Arena is honored to be the exclusive host for MÖTLEY CRÜE's only scheduled performance and final show of 2023."

In addition to the electrifying performance by MÖTLEY CRÜE, concertgoers can expect an immersive experience with special effects, pyrotechnics, and all the theatrical elements that have made MÖTLEY CRÜE concerts legendary.

America's hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 14, 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000-capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Acrisure Arena is a $300 million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken and Live Nation.

This past September, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the three new songs he and his bandmates recorded earlier this year with legendary producer Bob Rock, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)". He said: "I don't know when it's gonna come out, but everything is a plan. Everything is mapped out and structured, and everything is, 'We're gonna do it here and there,' and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So the songs are recorded, mixed, mastered. And they're so good. I can't wait for them to come out. They're so good. I'm really excited about 'em."

He continued: "Who knows what's going to happen? I don't know if we'll just release singles or an album. It's up to those guys, so I don't know. We just record and see what happens. But these songs that we recorded are so good; they're heavy and the melodies and everybody's just killing it on these songs."

Asked how much how much input he had during the songwriting process, John 5 said: "We all sat in a room and did it together. 'Cause me and Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] have written for years and years and years together. So it was nothing new. And me and Tommy [Lee, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] worked in the studio together many times as well. So it was nothing new being in the studio, but it was new with Bob Rock.

"What was so wild was we got in a room… It was like total old school, man," he explained. "You get in the live room and there's my amp and there's Nikki's amp and there's Tommy's drums, there's a mic… 'Cause I'm so used to just playing in the control room. And it's, like, 'Oh no, no, no. We're all gonna get in this room and we're gonna play.' And that's how we recorded. It was incredible. I've never recorded that way. And it was maybe one of the best experiences I had recording. It was so fun. It was a blast. I had to, like, make notes and all this stuff, and we just played through it. It was incredible."

This past spring, John 5 told Sirius XM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about recording with Rock: "Bob would come in and [say], 'Okay, let's try this here, and that here and this here. It was one of the most incredible experiences ever… I'm thinking, 'We've got so much great technology today'… but we got in that room and it was like being in a garage working on a song when you were in high school… It was incredible, and we documented a lot of it too."

Regarding the musical direction of the tracks he and the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE have recorded so far, John 5 said: "The songs are fucking heavy. I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they're heavy and they're mean. I can't wait for them to come out. I'm just so excited."

When host Eddie Trunk asked John 5 whether the new MÖTLEY CRÜE music can be compared to the band's breakthrough second album, 1983's "Shout At The Devil", the guitarist said that some of the new riffs are "heavier than anything" on that LP. "All I can tell you is that it's heavy and it's aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it's fucking badass," he said.

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April the now-72-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)