MÖTLEY CRÜE Cancels New Year's Eve Concert In Palm Springs

MÖTLEY CRÜE has canceled its previously announced "Crüe Year's Eve" concert on December 31 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California due "issues beyond [the band's] control."

Earlier today (Thursday, December 21),MÖTLEY CRÜE released the following statement via social media: "It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year's Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"

The Palm Springs concert would have marked MÖTLEY CRÜE's first performance since it completed "The World Tour" in November in Melbourne, Australia with DEF LEPPARD.

Regarding how the Palm Springs gig came about, CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee told Desert Sun: "The offer came through asking us to and we were like, 'Sounds fucking awesome. Let's do this!' It's not something we set out to do, but what a cool place to ring in the new year, right? I just love it out there, man. It's so chill. You can literally drive two hours from where I live in Los Angeles and go to just unplug there. It's such a great place for that."

In 2022, MÖTLEY CRÜE reunited for "The Stadium Tour" with POISON, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. In 2023, MOTLEY CRÜE played more shows with DEF LEPPARD in the U.S., Latin America Europe and Asia as part of the aforementioned "The World Tour".

"It was cool on many different levels," Lee told Desert Sun. "It's the first time we had done a stadium tour. For us, that was just insane playing all those stadiums all around the world, not just in the U.S. We've been buds with the guys in DEF LEPPARD for a while, so to do it with your friends, that's priceless. Anytime you do anything, if you can share that experience with someone you love or a friend, it makes for all the better."

Earlier this year, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded three new songs with legendary producer Bob Rock, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April the now-72-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.

