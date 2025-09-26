MÖTLEY CRÜE Celebrates 40 Years Of 'Theatre Of Pain' With New Deluxe Box Set From BMG

Rock legends MÖTLEY CRÜE today announced a special 40th-anniversary limited-edition deluxe box set for "Theatre Of Pain", out November 14 via BMG.

Released in June of 1985, "Theatre Of Pain" marked a bold new chapter for MÖTLEY CRÜE — stylistically daring, musically explosive, and unapologetically street glam.

Fueled by the swagger of "Smokin' In The Boys Room" and the anthemic pull of "Home Sweet Home", the CRÜE's third studio album broke new ground while staying true to their hard rock roots. This trailblazing album set the music and style template for many bands that followed, while the CRÜE themselves continued to evolve and reinvent their look and sound with each album.

"Theatre Of Pain" was MÖTLEY CRÜE's first LP to hit the U.S. Top 10, landing at No. 6, and became a global smash (No. 7 Australia, No. 7 Sweden, No. 5 Finland, No. 11 Canada, first U.K. Top 40 at No. 36). The album is now RIAA-certified four times platinum in the U.S. and three times platinum in Canada.

The album's lead single, MÖTLEY CRÜE's cover of "Smokin' In The Boys Room", became the band's first U.S. Top 20 hit, reaching No. 16. The iconic "Home Sweet Home" video was the most requested on MTV for over 90 days, leading to the infamous "Crüe Rule", limiting videos to 30 days. The song recently hit No. 1 again — this time at U.S. classic rock radio — thanks to MÖTLEY CRÜE's new version featuring global superstar Dolly Parton.

The 40th-anniversary deluxe box set for "Theatre Of Pain" is a must-have for fans and collectors, featuring reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP),rare demo recordings (1LP),and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from the "Theatre Of Pain" era. This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of a band at their peak — and is available only for a limited time.

"Theatre Of Pain" 40th-anniversary limited edition box set includes:

* 1LP remastered "Theatre Of Pain" original album on color vinyl

* 2LP never-before-released live album originally recorded for Westwood One radio broadcast on color vinyl

* 1LP rare demos album on color vinyl

* 76-page hardcover book featuring many never before published photos from "Theatre Of Pain" Tour

In addition to the limited-edition deluxe box set, "Theatre Of Pain" 40th-anniversary edition will be available in standard audio, Dolby Atmos audio, as well as a variety of physical configurations including standard CD and LP sets alongside CD and LP exclusive variants at Walmart, an LP exclusive for independent retail, an LP exclusive for Amazon and an LP exclusive for Urban Outfitters. A limited-edition "Theatre Of Pain" 40th-anniversary cassette will also be available exclusively at the Crüeseum.

Fans can step inside the Crüeseum to experience the new "Theatre Of Pain" collection, showcasing unseen candid moments, tour-worn clothing, backstage itineraries, powerful live photography, and more from MÖTLEY's 1985 classic.

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE stormed back on to the Las Vegas Strip launching their new show, "The Las Vegas Residency 2025", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Continuing through Friday, October 3, the residency marks the band's third Vegas takeover and its first in more than a decade.

As previously announced, MÖTLEY CRÜE is donating a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of "The Las Vegas Residency 2025" to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY),a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help move into stable housing, grow and flourish.