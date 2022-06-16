MÖTLEY CRÜE Recruits Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS After TOMMY LEE Breaks Ribs Before 'The Stadium Tour' Kickoff

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee played only the first five songs of the band's much-anticipated comeback performance at "The Stadium Tour" kickoff show earlier today (Thursday, June 16). Lee made it through "Wild Side", "Shout At The Devil", "Too Fast For Love", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Saints Of Los Angeles" before announcing to the crowd that he broke several ribs days earlier, forcing him to hand over the sticks for the remainder of the performance to Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH).

Clufetos stepped in for "Live Wire" and finished the band's set, which included a surprise guest appearance by Machine Gun Kelly on the song "The Dirt". Lee rejoined his bandmates for "Home Sweet Home" toward the end of the show.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Wild Side

02. Shout At The Devil

03. Too Fast For Love

04. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

05. Saints Of Los Angeles

06. Live Wire

07. Looks That Kill

08. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly)

09. Medley: Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / White Punks On Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K.

10. Home Sweet Home

11. Dr. Feelgood

12. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

13. Piece Of Your Action

14. Girls, Girls, Girls

15. Primal Scream

16. Kickstart My Heart

Clufetos is MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx's bandmate in a project called L.A. RATS. The quartet, which also features Rob Zombie and John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),came together last year expressly to record a cover of "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the movie "The Ice Road".

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

