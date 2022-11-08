MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Buys New California Home For $6.9 Million

According to Dirt, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has bought a new home in Southern California. The 63-year-old musician and his wife Courtney $6.9 million for a property in Lake Sherwood, an unincorporated community in the Santa Monica Mountains, in Ventura County, overlooking Lake Sherwood reservoir.

The 8,000-square-foot five-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built in 2001 and includes an attached four-car garage.

Check out pictures of the home at Dirt.

Nikki and his wife maintain a primary residence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The couple sold a mansion in Westlake Village last year for $5.2 million.

In October 2020, Sixx spoke to the 95.5 KLOS radio station about his family's decision to move to Wyoming. Nikki said that the least populous U.S. state is filled with "no-B.S. type of people." He explained: "Everybody is extremely outdoors-driven — fishing, hunting, hiking, going on the river, going up the lake. Everyone's extremely healthy. And there's no entertainment business here, so you're not dealing with any of that kind of stuff — you're just dealing with blue-collar people. I relate to it 'cause I came from Idaho in the '70s, which it's 40 minutes to Idaho from where we live. And it's a lot of the same environment. I go back, I go on the road, I still see these beautiful cities, but as far as being a musician and a painter and a person who writes books, I felt it was maybe time, and a better place to raise my daughter."

Sixx's comments echoed those he made a month earlier when he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it has been like to live away from Los Angeles for the first time in decades: "It's great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air. Kind of like Keith Richards said — he said he's never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up. And that's kind of what it's like for me up here in Wyoming. I'm just writing, and stuff's turning into a book and stuff's turning into songs. And you don't know where it's going, and that's really exciting."

He continued: "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."

Last month, it was announced that MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD will go global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off on February 18, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City and include stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023.

Photo courtesy of Jason Shaltz / SiriusXM