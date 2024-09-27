  • facebook
MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Guests On New CROSSBONE SKULLY Single 'High On You'

September 27, 2024

CROSSBONE SKULLY has teamed up with MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist and founding member Nikki Sixx on the track "High On You", a song about romantic obsession with an anthemic shout-it-to-the-heavens chorus. The song and its artwork — designed by Mark Wilkinson (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST) — nods to the plight of "Crossbone Skully", the central character in a parallel mythology developed by the band's founder and frontman Tommy Henriksen. His story is unfolded in CROSSBONE SKULLY's upcoming debut album "Evil World Machine", set for release on November 22 via Better Noise Music. The narrative will also expand in a forthcoming graphic novel and animated film, "Thing #1", due in 2025, which features voiceovers by Sixx.

"CROSSBONE SKULLY is doing something visually unique while blending kickass riffs and great songwriting with this project," says Sixx, who played bass on "High On You". "I'm excited for them and can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Henriksen (who's also the guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper's band and member of HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES) says of the track: "'High On You' shows the taste of young, pure love…the type that gets you hooked on the bug! Love is an everlasting drug!"

"Evil World Machine" was executive produced by the legendary Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who emerged from retirement just for this project.

"Evil World Machine" is a rock concept album that echoes similar dystopian visions such as David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars" and "Diamond Dogs".

Henriksen enlisted a sterling group of supporting musicians for the album, including guitarist Tommy Denander, keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, JOHN MAYER, SEAL),bassist Chris Wyse (HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, ACE FREHLEY, THE CULT, OZZY OSBOURNE),drummer Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES),the late UFO bassist Pete Way, mixer Olle Romo (MUSE, BRYAN ADAMS) and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, AEROSMITH).

Spoken-word appearances appear throughout the album from A-list actor/musician and fellow HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES bandmate Johnny Depp as the voice of "The Sorcerer", Alice Cooper as "The Bringer Of Light," Joe Perry as "Big Bad Bone Crusher", Nikki Sixx as "The Crooked Crow" and Kane Roberts as "Alpha Watchman."

"Evil World Machine" track listing:

01. Evil World Machine
02. The Boom Went The Boom (feat. Phil Collen of DEF LEPPARD)
03. Money Sex Or God
04. Flip The Bird
05. Everyone's On Dope
06. The Sin Eater
07. Ima Bone Machine
08. Let's Bust The Trust
09. High On You (feat. Nikki Sixx of MÖTLEY CRÜE)
10. I Am The Wolf
11. I'm Unbreakable
12. The Last Night On Earth
13. Misfits Of The Universe

CROSSBONE SKULLY is:

Tommy Henriksen: Vocals
Anna "Blackthorn" Cara: Guitar
Sam "Bam" Koltun: Guitar
Chris Wyse: Bass
Alex "Thumper" Boch: Drums

CROSSBONE SKULLY photo credit: Kim Moran

