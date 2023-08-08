MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Working On His Fifth Book

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he is working on his fifth book.

Sixx is a four-time New York Times best-selling author with "The First 21" (2021),"This Is Gonna Hurt" (2011),"The Heroin Diaries" (2007) and MÖTLEY CRÜE's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band" (2001).

Late Monday night (August 7),Sixx took to his social media to write: "Started on my 5th book. If things go smoothly we should be able to release it next year. If it connects it will be my 5th time on the New York Times best seller list....

"It's an honor to write books.

"I'll keep you in the loop......

"Thank you for always supporting my addiction to words."

Back in November 2021, Sixx's last book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", entered the New York Times best-seller list at No. 8 on the Hardcover chart and No. 11 on the Combined Print And Ebook List.

In "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", Sixx told his origin story: how Frank Feranna became Nikki Sixx, chronicling his fascinating journey from irrepressible Idaho farm boy to the man who formed the revolutionary rock group MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Less than two years ago, Sixx said that he was working on a children's book about diversity with his wife Courtney Sixx.

"Me and my wife are working on a book about this little girl who goes to all of these countries in her imagination," Nikki told The Aquarian Weekly. "She goes to Africa and she has this little African boy or girl teaching her about that culture, or she goes to England, and then she goes to Wyoming and learns about horses, then goes to Japan and learns about the food and the culture and the language. That is a great idea."

CRÜE's "The Dirt" biography inspired the 2019 film of the same name.

MÖTLEY CRÜE recently went into the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and recorded three new songs, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD have just teamed up with Alice Cooper for a U.S. mini-tour this summer. The trek kicked off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York and includes stops in the Midwest before concluding in El Paso, Texas on August 18. Shows in Japan and Australia will follow in the fall.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE last fall as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October as a result of worsening health issues.