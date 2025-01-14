MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Blasts Musicians For Promoting Tours And Album Releases During Los Angeles Wildfires

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has blasted musicians for promoting their tours and album releases while wildfires have leveled areas of Los Angeles with one of the worst natural disasters to strike California in the history of the United States.

On Monday (January 13),the 62-year-old musician took to his Instagram to write: "Makes me fucking sick to see most people just caring on a posting on lame ass social media!

"Guys right now nobody gives a flying fuck when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!”

He added: "I get that some comic relief is always needed, but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."

According to NBC News, there are 24 known deaths from the wildfires that broke out in the Los Angeles region on January 7 as winds with gusts of 80 mph or more turned fires into firestorms.

The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history, according to CNN. The total area burned by the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires is about 60 square miles, an area larger than Paris.

Elsewhere, DISTURBED's David Draiman condemned social media users who derived pleasure from the misfortune of the victims of the wildfires. He wrote on Instagram: "There are people on this platform cheering on the destruction caused by the Los Angeles Fires. Delighting in the misery and misfortune of others. Nothing justifies this. No reason. No cause. NOTHING. Absolute scum. The lot of you."

Several high-profile rock musicians have lost their homes to one of the Los Angeles wildfires, including PRIMUS guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde, IRON MAIDEN's Adrian Smith and SPIRITBOX bassist Josh Gilbert (formerly of AS I LAY DYING).

Among the musicians who were forced to evacuate during the fires are RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk and ANTHRAX's Scott Ian.

The Recording Academy and charity foundation MusiCares have pledged $1 million to support artists and music industry professionals affected by the ongoing wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area. Guitar Center has launched an initiative to replace instruments and gear destroyed in the blaze, while the NAMM Foundation and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund are also providing immediate financial assistance to musicians in need.