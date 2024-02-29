MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Shares New Photo Of His Right Hand, Five Weeks After Undergoing Surgery

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has shared a new photo of his right hand, five weeks after undergoing after a surgery that's allowed him to twirl his drumsticks once again. He captioned the picture: "Exactly 5 weeks ago surgery was done! Healing hands".

The operation, which was overseen by Glenn D. Cohen, an orthopedic surgeon in Westlake Village, California, addressed two "debilitating issues" the 61-year-old musician faced as a performer: Dupuytren's contracture — a thickening and tightening of tissue in the hand — and carpal tunnel syndrome. But after Lee underwent surgery with Dr. Cohen, he said he had "my life back and my money makers."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Dupuytren's contracture is believed to be hereditary with an exact cause unknown. The condition, which is more common in men and often starts in middle age, causes tender lumps in the palm which can eventually "cause thick bands of tissue under the skin in the palm of the hand," making the fingers pull forward.

The most common treatment for "advanced cases" is surgery, where a surgeon can remove the thickened tissue to increase mobility of the fingers.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's first show of 2024 is scheduled for May in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tommy and his bandmates will also make multiple festival and state fair appearances throughout the summer in North America.

MÖTLEY CRÜE concluded its hugely successful tour of stadiums around the world after two years at the end of 2023 in Australia.

In 2022, MÖTLEY CRÜE reunited for "The Stadium Tour" with POISON, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. In 2023, MOTLEY CRÜE played more shows with DEF LEPPARD in the U.S., Latin America Europe and Asia as part of "The World Tour".

"It was cool on many different levels," Lee told Desert Sun. "It's the first time we had done a stadium tour. For us, that was just insane playing all those stadiums all around the world, not just in the U.S. We've been buds with the guys in DEF LEPPARD for a while, so to do it with your friends, that's priceless. Anytime you do anything, if you can share that experience with someone you love or a friend, it makes for all the better."

In early 2023, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded three new songs with legendary producer Bob Rock, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30, 2023 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in April 2023, the now-72-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.