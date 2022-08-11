MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Shocks Fans By Sharing Full-Frontal Naked Photo From Bathroom

Tommy Lee shocked fans earlier today by posting a full-frontal nude photo to social media.

The 59-year-old MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer shared a picture of his tattooed body sitting down on what appeared to be the edge of a bath on Thursday. Although the angle cut off the top half of Lee's face, the image shows Tommy wearing nothing but a chain necklace and nipple rings as he exposed his genitalia to his millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lee captioned the NSFW image: "Ooooopppsss".

Tommy's wife Brittany Furlan was among the people who commented on his post, writing "OH MY GOD" next to the image on Instagram.

Tommy later followed up his original post with an image of an elephant staring at a naked male model, while swaying its trunk. It was captioned, "How do you breathe through that little thing??" apparently a reference to the size of Lee's manhood.

Lee's penis was featured in a sex tape he made with then-wife Pamela Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon. The video ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. According to Marie Claire, Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

The scandal was the focus of Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series, which was released in February. In an episode of the series, actor Sebastian Stan, who played Lee, has a pep talk with his animated penis.

Show creator Robert Siegel later explained to Variety that he adapted the conversation from Lee's 2005 memoir, "Tommyland", adding, "There was gentle pushback, because you've got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive."

Lee's penis was ranked at number eight on Gawker's list of "20 Famous Big D**ks," behind Wilt Chamberlain's.