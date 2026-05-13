MOTÖRHEAD: 20th-Anniversary Expanded Edition Of 'Kiss Of Death' Due In July

The 20th-anniversary edition of MOTÖRHEAD's "Kiss Of Death" album will be made available on July 3 via BMG.

Originally released in 2006, "Kiss Of Death" is a ferocious reminder of MOTÖRHEAD's uncompromising, no-frills spirit — and a timely nod to the legendary status they've earned as one of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Driven by Lemmy's unmistakable growl, backed by Phil Campbell's blistering guitar work and Mikkey Dee's razor-sharp precision drumming, "Kiss Of Death" — MOTÖRHEAD's 18th studio album — picks up exactly where 2004's "Inferno" left off. It's MOTÖRHEAD doing what they do best: loud, fast, and relentless.

Leaning into the heavier edge of their sound, the album also features guest appearances from Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS) and C.C. DeVille (POISON),and delivers standout cuts like "Sucker", "Trigger" and the fan favorite "God Was Never On Your Side".

Marking its 20th anniversary, this new edition sees the album newly half-speed mastered from the original tapes, with fresh liner notes from Classic Rock's Dave Ling paying tribute to the contribution of the legendary Phil Campbell following his recent sad passing. It also includes an exclusive bonus live LP, capturing the band's 2007 performance at Lowlands festival in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, available on vinyl for the first time. The CD edition features three additional bonus tracks.

To celebrate the release, there's also a brand-new official lyric video for "God Was Never On Your Side", created by Andy Pilkington, alongside a sneak peek of "Killed By Death" from the Lowlands performance — out now on all streaming platforms.

Phil Campbell died in March 2026 at the age of 64. His passing was announced in a social media post on the social media of his band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, in which he was joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla.

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With MOTÖRHEAD founder Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.