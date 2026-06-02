MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With DAYSEEKER, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And DARK DIVINE

Platinum-selling, Scranton, Pennsylvania powerhouse MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, which will release its new album "Decades" on July 17 via Roadrunner Records, has announced the second leg of "The Sweat And Blood Tour". DAYSEEKER will serve as direct support. THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and DARK DIVINE will also appear.

This leg fittingly kicks off the night before Halloween in Worcester and runs through November 20 in Pittsburgh.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "SUNGLASSES" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off on July 14. LORNA SHORE, FIT FOR A KING and STATIC DRESS will serve as support.

The North American tour is MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's first American headlining tour in nearly three years, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE on tour with LORNA SHORE, FIT FOR A KING and STATIC DRESS:

July 14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 16 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

July 18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

July 22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 28 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

July 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

August 1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

August 4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

August 5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

August 7 - Sandy, UT - Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

August 9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

August 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE on tour with DAYSEEKER, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and DARK DIVINE:

October 30 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

October 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 3 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

November 4 - Savannah, GA - VyStar Pavilion

November 5 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

November 7 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

November 8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

November 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

November 11 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

November 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

November 15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

November 18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

November 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are at home in the dark. For over 20 years, the quintet — Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass) — have resided in their own shadowy corner of alternative music and culture. The group's uncanny alchemy of metal, hardcore, goth, industrial, and electronic has magnetically attracted an ardent audience, fueling a quiet rise out of the Rust Belt and into arenas as a headlining force of nature. Their D.I.Y. work ethic drives the evolution of an immersive world where stunning visuals match the scope of the sound. The collective comes full circle on their seventh full-length offering "Decades". For as much as it conjures their signature style, the LP sees them continue to confidently cut a path through uncharted territory, spreading a little darkness in their wake.

"Decades" features several high-profile and eclectic guest appearances. In addition to SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor, Skylar Grey and DARK DIVINE's Anthony Martinez also feature on the album. The band recorded "Decades" in Upstate New York and Los Angeles with co-producers Drew Fulk and Justin "JD" deBlieck and ultimately incorporated their past, present, and future sounds into one cohesive sound. This is MOTIONLESS at their very best.

"We were never afraid to take risks," observes Chris. "This band has not only lasted two decades, but we've also outlasted all of the obstacles we've faced. We're still grinding. No matter how far we expand the universe that is MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, we're going to preserve the heart, soul, and roots of where we came from. We are never going to abandon heartfelt, emotional, and heavy songs. We are never going to abandon what mattered to us the most when we started. We're finding new ways to emphasize those stories with exciting sounds and looks, but the vision is the same. It's always been this grand, dramatic, and theatrical entity. I'm proud we haven't gotten comfortable."

He finishes: "'Decades' is definitely heavier than some of our past albums. Our current world bred more aggressive energy, anger, and resistance."