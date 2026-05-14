MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL's Final Resting Place Revealed

A funeral for former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was held on Wednesday, May 13 at an undisclosed cemetery in Wales.

Earlier today (Thursday, May 14),Phil's wife Gaynor, along with their sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, shared a photo of the musician's final resting place, and they included the following message: "Yesterday we laid our beloved Dad to rest. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone that was with us to celebrate his brilliant life. We will never tire of hearing stories about him and how he touched so many people. We will love him forever and share his legacy for many years to come."

Born in Pontypridd, Campbell died on March 13 at the age of 64.

In a statement on social media, Campbell's family said he had died after a "long and courageous battle in intensive care following a complex major operation".

They described him as a "devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi'."

"He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely," his family added.

"His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."

MOTÖRHEAD paid tribute to Campbell in a post shared to the group's social media, describing the "wonderful" guitarist as an "enormous beam of light".

The statement said: "Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had MOTÖRHEAD in his veins.

"He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humor, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or 20, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy.

"There will be plenty of time for us to share stories — tales of Campbell glory — and some good jokes together; for now, please send love and positive energy to Gaynor and the boys while affording them time, space, and privacy.

"Much love and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated."

A short time after Phil's death was made public, longtime MOTÖRHEAD drummer Mikkey Dee shared the following statement via social media: "We got the news this morning, and it's so extremely sad, about the sudden passing of my brother and dear friend, Phil Campbell.

"He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with. His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet.

"My family and I send our thoughts to Phil's family. I truly wish them all the best for the future, and I will be right here if they ever need anything.

"Sleep well, my friend and rock soldier. Say hi to Lemmy, Würzel, Filthy and Eddie. I am sure you'll be a crazy gang hanging out together again!"

In February PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, in which Phil was joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, canceled its previously announced shows in Australia and Europe from March to May "due to medical advice Phil has just received". No further details were made available at that time.

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With MOTÖRHEAD founder Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

Phil began his musical journey at age 10, when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. By the time he turned 13 he semi-professionally partook in a cabaret band called CONTRAST. Later on he was playing all across South Wales in a band called ROCKTOPUS and in the year of 1979 he formed the heavy metal band PERSIAN RISK.

During a HAWKWIND gig, at only 12 of age, Phil was lucky enough to get hold of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy's autograph. So, when Lemmy was holding auditions for a new MOTÖRHEAD guitarist, due to the departure of Brian Robertson in 1983, Phil decided to try out. Although seeking out only one guitarist, upon discovering the roaring synergy between Phil and guitarist Michael "Würzel" Burston, Lemmy decided to keep them both.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first and only studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

In a 2025 interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, Phil was asked what he thinks the biggest misconception was about his guitar playing as it relates to his role in MOTÖRHEAD. He responded: "Well, most of the [MOTÖRHEAD] riffs [during my time with the band] are mine all the way through. They'd change 'em a bit and whatever, but basically, 'cause when we were the three-piece, everyone was waiting for me to come up with something to start the songs. Lemmy would have one or two of his own rock songs, rock and roll songs ready usually. But the majority of the stuff… I mean, it's all credited to the three of us anyway, apart from Lemmy's individual songs. But, yeah, people think — I don't know what they think. They don't read the credits, obviously, a lot of people, the writing credits. And I'm definitely not a heavy metal player. People think I might be a heavy metal player. I think they're wrong there."