THE WHO's PETE TOWNSHEND Partners With PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced a partnership with the award-winning, co-founder of the legendary rock band THE WHO, Pete Townshend.

Over the course of his incomparable 65 years in music, as a solo artist and as co-founder with Roger Daltrey and principal songwriter of THE WHO, Pete Townshend has written and performed on some of the most legendary songs in the history of music, including the iconic rock anthems "My Generation", "Baba O'Riley", "Behind Blue Eyes", "Pinball Wizard", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "Let My Love Open The Door" and so many others.

This exciting new relationship will see Primary Wave partner with Townshend on the exploitation of his name, image, and likeness and the development and exploitation of future creative projects. Renowned for pioneering rock operas, as well as stage musicals and ballets, Townshend's partnership with Primary Wave makes for an ideal collaboration. With Primary Wave's enthusiastic hands-on approach to marketing music and Townshend's iconic catalog and vision, the potential for branding and content opportunities is boundless. Additionally, Townshend will have access to the company's digital department to establish a footprint across social media channels and has already begun building a presence amongst the company's licensing and synch division who have been actively working with Townshend and the copyright owners of his catalog to place his songs across film and television.

Considered to be one of the greatest songwriters and guitar players in music, Townshend has sold over 100 million albums worldwide as a solo artist and as part of THE WHO and has been recognized for his work by the Recording Academy who presented him with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2001. Additionally, Townshend received the Brit Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1983, in 1990 he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and in 2008 he received Kennedy Center Honors.

Having recordings of his songs first released across seven solo albums and 12 of THE WHO's albums, Townshend's music gains fans to this day and transcends across all platforms of art, most notably his and THE WHO's two rock operas — "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia". "Tommy" had a critically acclaimed run on Broadway, playing to sold-out audiences for two years and saw a revival in 2024. The show was nominated for an astounding 11 Tony Awards, winning five, including one for "Best Original Score". "Quadrophenia" was written entirely by Townshend. Originally released in 1973 to critical acclaim, the album went on to see a film version in 1979 and in 2007 the album premiered as a musical at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff. In May 2025, the music on the album was revived as a ballet premiering at the Sadler's Well Theatre in London. That performance, which was choreographed by Paul Roberts, made a move to New York several months later for a limited run to sold out audiences.

Of this new relationship, Pete Townshend shares: "Moving forward with my creative and performative work with Primary Wave, at this time of my life when most creatives might be slowing down, is a joy for me. Their entire team exhibit an energy that is truly stimulating. Challenging too. I need that.

"I write songs, stories and poetry, and even draw and paint almost every day of my life. I work with musicians and other creatives, and spend a lot of my time building charitable solutions for organisations that help young creative people grow and succeed in this very hard time. Music is my main medium. With my incredibly talented wife Rachel I have been supported on every level to remain as young as I can, and if I get too old to paint I will borrow Matisses's scissors. I have a feeling Primary Wave are sharpening up a special pair for me.

"Then there is Roger and all my friends and colleagues in and around THE WHO. We are always trying to come up with something special, and God willing will continue to do that, hoping one day we can astound you the way we used to.

"I have always been something of an ex-art student, and that means my work spans a lot of genres. Primary Wave span even more genres than I do, and I know we will have a lot of fun working together. Our first few meetings have been wonderfully inspiring moments of shared adventure."

Primary Wave's CEO and founder Larry Mestel says: "Pete Townshend is one of the greatest and most influential rock icons in music history. We are honored that he has chosen Primary Wave as a partner and collaborator and look forward to creating new opportunities together."

Adam Lowenberg, Primary Wave's chief marketing officer, adds: "There is no rock music without the genius of Pete Townshend. An artist, innovator and songwriter who stands alone in his own category of icon and legend. We are extremely honored to partner with Pete on his future endeavors."

Photo credit: Rick Guest (courtesy of Penny Guyon / Firefly Media and Live Nation)